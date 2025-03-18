4 people to be charged after organized crime-related police operation in Quebec

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police say four people are expected to appear in court this afternoon following a police operation linked to organized crime in a Mohawk settlement outside Montreal.

Sgt. Marc Tessier says police arrested three men in their forties along with a 31-year-old woman and seized drugs and weapons in Kanesatake, about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tessier says a fifth person detained by police was released.

Provincial police say the investigation into alleged illegal firearms and drug trafficking began in the summer of 2024.

Two vehicles and two homes were targeted in today’s operation.

The four suspects, all Kanesatake residents, will appear in court in St-Jérôme, north of Montreal.