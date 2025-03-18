Menu

Crime

4 people to be charged after organized crime-related police operation in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2025 12:25 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Quebec provincial police say four people are expected to appear in court this afternoon following a police operation linked to organized crime in a Mohawk settlement outside Montreal.

Sgt. Marc Tessier says police arrested three men in their forties along with a 31-year-old woman and seized drugs and weapons in Kanesatake, about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Tessier says a fifth person detained by police was released.

Provincial police say the investigation into alleged illegal firearms and drug trafficking began in the summer of 2024.

Two vehicles and two homes were targeted in today’s operation.

The four suspects, all Kanesatake residents, will appear in court in St-Jérôme, north of Montreal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

