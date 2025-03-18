Worst roads campaign kicks off 14th year of naming and shaming dangerous Manitoba streets

Send this page to someone via email

It’s as much of an annual event as the weather warming up each spring — when Manitoba’s roads become minefields of potholes and other damage.

For the 14th consecutive year, CAA Manitoba is reaching out to drivers for their votes on the least vehicle-friendly roads in the province.

CAA’s Ewald Friesen said Tuesday that more than half of the Manitobans polled in a recent survey have experienced damage to their vehicles due to the condition of local roads — with a 10 per cent increase in the number of motorists paying out of pocket for repairs over last year.

A further eight per cent of those polled said they skipped getting repairs done altogether. Friesen said the survey results are a sign of how badly in need of repair many roads are across the province.

“Our research shows that 96 per cent of Manitobans are concerned about the state of our roads,” he said.

“The CAA worst roads campaign gives Manitobans a voice in highlighting the roads they believe are in need of repair, which provides a valuable snapshot to decision-makers.”

According to CAA Manitoba’s stats, pothole damage can cost a driver between $300 and $6,000, depending on the type of vehicle, with an average cost of $882 for pothole-related repairs.

Almost half of those surveyed paid between $500 and $1,999 for repairs.

One of the goals of the campaign is to draw attention to roads in desperate need of work in hopes government officials take notice and get repairs done.

“Nearly 60 per cent of those who have ever participated in the campaign believe that nominating a road could result in the repair of it,” Friesen said.

“CAA Manitoba is calling on all road users to nominate the roads they believe need attention to help make our roads safer and show decision-makers what roadway improvements are important to Manitobans.”