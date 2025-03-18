Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Worst roads campaign kicks off 14th year of naming and shaming dangerous Manitoba streets

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2025 12:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mayor responds to results of Manitoba’s worst road poll'
Winnipeg mayor responds to results of Manitoba’s worst road poll
RELATED: Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham says the city takes concerns about its roads, including the CAA Manitoba 'worst roads' poll, seriously. "We're making record investments in road renewal," he said Wednesday – May 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s as much of an annual event as the weather warming up each spring — when Manitoba’s roads become minefields of potholes and other damage.

For the 14th consecutive year, CAA Manitoba is reaching out to drivers for their votes on the least vehicle-friendly roads in the province.

CAA’s Ewald Friesen said Tuesday that more than half of the Manitobans polled in a recent survey have experienced damage to their vehicles due to the condition of local roads — with a 10 per cent increase in the number of motorists paying out of pocket for repairs over last year.

A further eight per cent of those polled said they skipped getting repairs done altogether. Friesen said the survey results are a sign of how badly in need of repair many roads are across the province.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our research shows that 96 per cent of Manitobans are concerned about the state of our roads,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The CAA worst roads campaign gives Manitobans a voice in highlighting the roads they believe are in need of repair, which provides a valuable snapshot to decision-makers.”

According to CAA Manitoba’s stats, pothole damage can cost a driver between $300 and $6,000, depending on the type of vehicle, with an average cost of $882 for pothole-related repairs.

Almost half of those surveyed paid between $500 and $1,999 for repairs.

One of the goals of the campaign is to draw attention to roads in desperate need of work in hopes government officials take notice and get repairs done.

Trending Now

“Nearly 60 per cent of those who have ever participated in the campaign believe that nominating a road could result in the repair of it,” Friesen said.

“CAA Manitoba is calling on all road users to nominate the roads they believe need attention to help make our roads safer and show decision-makers what roadway improvements are important to Manitobans.”

Click to play video: 'Construction begins on Manitoba’s worst road in Brandon'
Construction begins on Manitoba’s worst road in Brandon
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices