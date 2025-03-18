Toronto man charged with crimes allegedly motivated by hatred toward Jewish community

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 32-year-old man has been charged with advocating genocide and numerous other offences allegedly motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community.

The man is facing 29 charges, including five counts of arson, seven counts of mischief to cultural property, wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide.

Police say the two latter charges are “rarely laid” in Canada but were included with the consent of the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Investigators say a court-imposed publication ban prevents them from sharing any details of the alleged crimes, which occurred between April 26, 2024, and Jan. 3 of this year.

The suspect is also facing several gun-related charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Police say the man was arrested in January and released on several conditions after a bail hearing.