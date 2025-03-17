Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Caroline Kehrer brings Manitoba grit to European soccer

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 8:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoban playing in top-tier European soccer league'
Manitoban playing in top-tier European soccer league
A Winnipeg soccer player is turning heads with outstanding play in one of the top leagues in Europe. And as Global's Hersh Singh reports, this player has high hopes to make it to Team Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

They say grit is built in the north, and from frozen Winnipeg pitches to the heat of the Frauen-Bundesliga, Caroline Kehrer has embraced that Winnipeg grit every step of the way.

“We played one game actually against 22,000 people in a stadium this year and I think that was just so cool,” Kehrer says. “The whole stadium, you know, cheering against us. I actually scored in that game too, and to hear a stadium go silent after you score is just something special.”

Keher is currently a centre-forward for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga, a team that is fighting for their first-ever champions league qualification. Kehrer is a key part of their season.

“This is a very physical league,” Kehrer says. “It’s the Bundesliga, it’s very competitive…  and I think it fits my style as a striker pretty well.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kehrer’s story, however, isn’t about instant stardom. She made a gradual climb from the lower tiers of professional soccer to one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

Story continues below advertisement

She started her career in the USA, playing for UAB Blazers, where she received her first call from Europe; a Danish side, Aalborg BK, offered her a contract.

The next step was Hungary, and then her first big move, Portugal.

“When I went to Portugal, I scored a couple of goals in my first game, and I think that was like my ‘I made it’ moment,” she says.

However, her journey began right here in Winnipeg.

Trending Now

“I can go back to a moment when we were training at Assiniboine Park”  Alex Esteves, her former coach, says. “We were working on a move and a shot from outside the box, and it was an incredible moment. The first time she played in Portugal, she went and did the exact same move and scored.”

Keher’s family also played a big part in her rise.

“We’ve just lived that type of life,” says Kim Kehrer, Caroline’s mother. “Where it is serious, you commit yourself and you dedicate yourself. And if you love it, then my husband and I are there to support them and to go all the way.”

As she continues to play for a Champions League spot this season, Kehrer also hopes of representing her country one day.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Canadian national team… I don’t think it’s ever too late,” she says. “I am never going to give up on that one.”

Sponsored content

AdChoices