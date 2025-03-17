Menu

Crime

St. James crash leads to more than a dozen charges for Winnipeg man, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 2:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP warns motorists as conditions worsen'
RCMP warns motorists as conditions worsen
RELATED: RCMP say winter driving in Manitoba presents a whole new set of challenges and are warning motorists to drive to the conditions – Dec 2, 2024
The investigation into a Sunday morning crash in St. James has led to more than a dozen charges for a Winnipeg man, police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Ness Avenue and Ferry Road around 10:15 a.m., where they found a red Mitsubishi that had crashed into a light standard. The driver and passenger had already fled the scene, police learned, and had headed west down Ness after calling a vehicle from a ride-share service.

That vehicle was pulled over a short time later at Ness and Olive Street, and the pair were arrested without incident, police say.

Police later learned that the Mitsubishi had been reported stolen last week from the area near Broadway and Sherbrook Street, and had been involved in a previous crash at Notre Dame Avenue and Wall Street.

A search of the driver and the stolen vehicle turned up 2.7 grams of meth, a machete, a firearm bolt carrier, and a firearms possession licence that wasn’t in the name of either person. The latter two items, police said, had also been reported stolen.

The passenger, 22, wasn’t charged and was released on her own recognizance.

A 22-year-old man remains in custody facing a total of 14 charges, including weapon possession, possession of property obtained by crime, meth possession, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and multiple failures to comply with release conditions and probation.

Click to play video: 'Speeding vehicle leads to Monday night crash, Winnipeg police say'
Speeding vehicle leads to Monday night crash, Winnipeg police say

 

