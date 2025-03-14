Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario city begins clearing encampments from public property after changing rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2025 2:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford introduces bill to dismantle homeless encampments, increase drug penalties'
Ford introduces bill to dismantle homeless encampments, increase drug penalties
RELATED: Ford introduces bill to dismantle homeless encampments, increase drug penalties – Dec 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Hamilton says it has cleared more than a dozen encampments from public property as of this week under a municipal bylaw, following the council’s repeal of a protocol that had permitted them.

In 2023, the city approved an encampment protocol that allowed outdoor shelters as long as they followed specific location guidelines — such as distance requirements from some community facilities — and did not have a cluster of more than five tents.

The protocol was part of the city’s effort to manage encampments while supporting homeless people and committing to permanent housing solutions, as rates of homelessness rose in Hamilton and across the province.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The protocol was rescinded effective March 6 after a council vote in January, and municipal law enforcement officers and Hamilton police have now begun enforcing a city bylaw that prohibits camping in city parks.

Story continues below advertisement

In a social media post Thursday, the city said that 16 encampments had been cleared from public property, and crews are “actively cleaning impacted areas” across the city.

The council motion in January had cited an Ontario Superior Court ruling last December that dismissed an application from 14 people who argued their Charter rights had been violated after they were evicted from encampments on Hamilton public property.

Trending Now

The Hamilton Community Legal Clinic is representing the group and said in a press release Wednesday that it is appealing the decision with the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

The clinic has said it is hopeful the appeal will be heard this fall.

Hamilton’s move to clear encampments comes after Premier Doug Ford said in December that he planned to pass a law requiring encampments in public spaces to be cleared, and introduce stronger trespass laws and fines.

A bill his Progressive Conservative government introduced in December did not pass before the provincial parliament was dissolved for a provincial election. The legislature is expected to reconvene in mid-April, at which point the bill could be reintroduced.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices