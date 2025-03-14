Justin Bieber shares candid post about feeling ‘unworthy,’ like ‘a fraud’

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber posted a vulnerable message about his self-worth and imposter syndrome in a statement on social media.

The 31-year-old pop singer penned the message Thursday on his Instagram Stories to his 250 million followers, sharing that he has doubted himself.

“People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote. “Like I was a fraud.

“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky, like damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.

“I say all this to say. If you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Just days ago, Bieber shared another message on social media about “the gift of life.”

“We have nothing to prove today,” he wrote. “Just the gift of life today to accept and recieve [sic]. Nothing is owed to us and we dont owe anyone anything.”

In February, the Love Yourself singer shared his feelings about his “insecurities” and “fears.”

“It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder!” Bieber wrote. “Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you create?”

He said he’s tried to “follow the rules” but claims he’s “not good at it.”

“But u don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just recieve [sic] so enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon recieving [sic] Gods love,” he wrote. “U start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature!”

Bieber said he was “letting go” and “remembering the weight isn’t on me to change.”

“The weight is on God so I give all my insecurities and my fears to him this morning because I know he gladly takes it. Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today,” he concluded.

Bieber has been very open about his mental health and struggles with depression.

In September 2019, Bieber shared a lengthy message on Instagram, admitting that he started doing “pretty heavy drugs” at the age of 19 and “abused” his relationships with others.

“I felt like I could never turn it around. It’s taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits,” the Sorry singer wrote.

He said that growing up as a child star led him to make “every bad decision you could have thought of” by the age of 20.

“I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards and I was still unfulfilled,” he shared.

“Have you noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life? There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s [sic] brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet.

“No rationality, defiant, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that is quite explainable.”

He opened up about his humble beginnings as the son of two teenage parents in Stratford, Ont., and how it all changed at the age of 13 when he started to become successful.

“You see I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 separated with no money still young and rebellious as well.”

The Canadian pop star said that as his “talent progressed,” he became “ultra successful” within just two years.

“My whole world was flipped on its head. I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was,” he wrote.

“I don’t know about you but humility comes with age. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it. Rationality comes with age and so does your decision making process (one of the reasons you can’t drink until you’re 21).”

He said everyone did everything for him during his formative years, adding that he never “learned the fundamentals of responsibility.”

“By this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone,” the I Don’t Care singer wrote. “By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!”

He went on to describe that “being on stage according to studies is a bigger dopamine rush than almost any other activity.”

“These massive ups and downs on their own are very hard to manage. You notice a lot of touring bands and people end up having a phase of drug abuse, and I believe it’s due to not be able to manage the huge ups and downs that comes with being an entertainer.”

Bieber credited his marriage to Hailey Bieber for helping him establish more healthy habits.

“Luckily God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” he wrote. “Now I am navigating the best season of my life: MARRIAGE!

“Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.

“All this to say even when the odds are against you keep fighting.

“Jesus loves you… BE KIND TODAY. BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE.”