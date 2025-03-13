RCMP, coroner investigate woman’s sudden death on Blackcomb Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for witnesses after a woman was found unresponsive on Blackcomb Mountain and later died.

Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP was called to the resort around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday after a passenger riding the Blackcomb Gondola notified ski patrol about an “unfolding incident.”

Ski patrollers located her and rushed her to the base of the mountain, but despite the life-saving efforts of first responders, she was declared dead at the Whistler health clinic.

0:26 B.C. man dead after ‘ski incident’ on Whistler Blackcomb

Police are not releasing any additional details, including whether the woman died of a medical incident or whether she was skiing or snowboarding on the mountain at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.