Crime

RCMP, coroner investigate woman’s sudden death on Blackcomb Mountain

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 7:44 pm
The Blackcomb Gondola is up and running at Whistler Blackcomb in an undated Global News file photo. View image in full screen
The Blackcomb Gondola. Global News
Police are looking for witnesses after a woman was found unresponsive on Blackcomb Mountain and later died.

Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP was called to the resort around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday after a passenger riding the Blackcomb Gondola notified ski patrol about an “unfolding incident.”

Ski patrollers located her and rushed her to the base of the mountain, but despite the life-saving efforts of first responders, she was declared dead at the Whistler health clinic.

Police are not releasing any additional details, including whether the woman died of a medical incident or whether she was skiing or snowboarding on the mountain at the time.

Both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

