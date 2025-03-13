Menu

Canada

Montreal adds police patrols in metro, limits loitering to boost security sense

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
Montreal mayor calls on Quebec to invest in local infrastructure
Montreal is increasing police patrols and cracking down on loitering in the metro system in response to a massive rise in the number of people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness in the transit network.

Officials with the city’s transit agency — Société de transport de Montréal — said Thursday they’ll fence off problematic gathering places in metro stations and implement an “obligation of movement” policy until April 30.

The measures come after the president of the agency’s board of directors said last month that the metro network has become a “shelter of last resort” for vulnerable people who have slipped through the cracks of the social safety system.

Éric Alan Caldwell said the skyrocketing number of people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness in the stations has led to a decreasing sense of security among users and employees, as well as a hike in complaints regarding safety, incivilities and drug use.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, the city said it will keep open until the end of April two warming centres where people without shelter can stay out of the cold.

The transit agency says it will restrict access inside nine metro stations in areas that have become “tension points” due to cleanliness issues, criminality and drug use.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

