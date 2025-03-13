Flying in a trade war: Why some feel ‘betrayed,’ others look at moving to Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The divide between Canadians and Americans was felt throughout the check-in lanes in the U.S. departures wing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

As George Bell and his wife embarked their adventure to Colombia, they were faced with an undesired layover in the United States.

“It was unavoidable,” Bell said. “If there was another route that was economical and the time frame would have worked out, we would have preferred it.”

With plans to retire with his wife at their Florida property, he considered cutting those ties to south of the border since the news of tariffs first came to light.

“We had a trip planned for Florida in the spring and we cancelled it,” Bell said. “I also had a second one to Utah, mountain biking in September — cancelled it.”

The Nova Scotia local sewed a Canadian flag on his backpack, saying it was to avoid being mistaken for an American.

View image in full screen Bell sewed a Canadian patch on his backpack for his trip to Columbia. Ella Macdonald / Global News

“I don’t want to put my money into the U.S. economy after what Trump did,” Bell said. “I just don’t feel compelled to go to the U.S. right now, maybe not for four years.”

With little optimism for the future, he believes the damage will leave a lasting mark on the relationship between the two nations.

“I feel like most Canadians, I think — betrayed. You know, we’re their best friends.” Bell said. “I think it’s going downhill; the damage he’s [Trump’s] doing is not going to be easily repaired.”

Leah Batstone, the communications manager at Halifax International Airport Authority said there haven’t been any adjustments to the routes or frequencies of the flights travelling to the United States.

“We have non-stop service to destinations in Florida as well as New York and Boston,” Batstone said. “Those flights do go both ways.”

According to Batstone, it is too early to tell if airlines will consider making changes to American flights.

“We’ll just be closely monitoring the situation and the airlines at the end of the day will make their decisions based on the demand,” Batstone said.

Some U.S. citizens felt the desire to flee since the imposed tariffs. Lisa Kumpula, a South Carolinian, has already begun the process.

“I think that this has been the trigger,” Kumpula said. “This is enough motivation; we need to do what’s right for our daughter.”

Kumpula had already been considering moving to Canada, but recent developments pushed her to take the leap.

“They’re cheering on women losing their rights and people that are gay losing their rights,” Kumpula said.

“All the horror that’s happening, I just feel like I need to get out.”