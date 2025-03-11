Former Christian academy director denies assault allegations in court

Send this page to someone via email

The trial for the former director of what was previously known as Legacy Christian Academy has picked up where it left off in June 2024.

John Olubobokun is facing nine counts of assault with a weapon.

He is accused of beating students with a wooden, cricket bat-like paddle at school and in their homes for bad behaviour.

The trial was delayed in June due to Olubobokun’s lawyer, Daniel Tangjerd, feeling “unprepared” after hearing former students’ testimonies, stating “there’s an element of prejudice.”

“It was disheartening to have that many delays allowed,” former student Caitlin Erickson said.

Olubobokun changed legal council in August 2024 to Ron Piché, the third lawyer to represent Olubobokun.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Olubobokun was back in court on Tuesday with his new lawyer and the courtroom was full of former students.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re really happy that this day is finally getting here,” Erickson said on behalf of the 11 witnesses who testified.

Olubobokun denied all the allegations against him.

Erickson says while she’s not surprised, she’s confident she and other former students will get justice.

“It’s really not surprising,” Erickson said. “When there’s no defence, deny is the way to go, I guess, because he’s denied everything.”

In one of the previous court hearings, Erickson testified that Olubobokun hit her so hard with a cricket bat-like object that she had white welts and was bruised for weeks.

“Our testimony was really consistent. Everybody was very consistent and truthful, and that’s easy when you’re telling the truth,” Erickson said.

Erickson said that being in the same room as Olubobokun again brought up a lot of emotions.

“I mean, there’s lots of emotions, one being absolute disgust with having your abuser as a child sitting across from you in a courtroom. It’s never a good feeling.”

But Erickson says in the end it was all worth it to get justice.

“He’s left way too many victims. And the amount of students that he has harmed. You know, we are a very small portion, and we’re representing a very large amount of people that were harmed by this man,” Erickson. “I believe that the justice system is going to do their job.”