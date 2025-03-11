Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Social media giants lose bid to have lawsuit from Ontario school boards dropped

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 9:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More Ontario school boards sue social media giants'
More Ontario school boards sue social media giants
WATCH: More Ontario school boards are launching legal action against social media companies, claiming their products are harmful to children and the way they learn. Caryn Lieberman reports – May 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario superior court has struck down social media giants’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought forward by several school boards that alleges their platforms disrupt student learning and the education system.

Schools for Social Media Change said on Tuesday that Ontario Superior Court Justice Janet Leiper released her decision on Friday in the case of School Boards v Meta et al., dismissing the defendants’ motion to toss the case out.

The lawsuit was initially launched in March 2024 by four of Ontario’s largest school boards against social media tech giants MetaSnapchat and TikTok. Since then, several more schools and boards have joined, bringing the total named in the lawsuit to 14, the group said.

The lawsuit alleges the tech giants disrupt student learning and the education system.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The schools and boards are calling on the social media giants to “redesign their products to keep students safe.” The lawsuit also seeks compensation on behalf of school boards for the losses related to tackling the crisis social media has created in classrooms, Schools for Social Media Change said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Social media giants brought a motion to strike the claim, however the courts saw merit in the school boards’ case, allowing it to proceed,” Schools for Social Media Change wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

Toronto-based law firm Neinstein LLP is representing the boards and schools in the lawsuit.

“This is the first step in achieving justice for the education system, and ultimately the next generation of leaders,” said Duncan Embury, partner with Neinstein LLP.

Trending Now

Schools for Social Media Change describes itself as a concerned group of school boards, Canadian leaders and organizations working together to strengthen students’ fundamental right to education.

The allegations in the lawsuits have not been proven in court.

Click to play video: 'Ontario school boards plan to take social media giants to court'
Ontario school boards plan to take social media giants to court
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices