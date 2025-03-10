Could U.S. trucks be taxed using Point Roberts / B.C. border crossing?

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby says trucks travelling across the border between Point Roberts and Tsawwassen could be taxed like U.S. trucks travelling through B.C. to Alaska.

Eby was speaking at a press conference in Victoria on Monday morning when he was asked about the province’s plan to tax U.S. trucks using B.C. infrastructure.

This is retaliation against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Point Roberts, which is a pene-exclave of Washington state, can only be accessed through Canada.

“We’ve been pretty focused on Alaska, given that there’s a Republican congresswoman that’s a deciding vote on issues and a Republican governor is an associate of the president’s,” Eby said.

“To pressure them to pressure the president.”

However, Eby did not rule out taxing trucks that cross the border at Point Roberts.

“The legislation that we are putting in place enables us to deal with any commercial transportation between U.S. borders and we understand that we’re going to be able to do that in partnership with the CBSA.”