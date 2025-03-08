Menu

Crime

3 men armed with assault rifle, guns open fire at patrons in Scarborough pub

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted March 8, 2025 5:31 am
2 min read
Toronto Police say patrons inside a Scarborough pub are 'extremely lucky' that they didn't die during a horrific mass shooting Friday.
Toronto Police say patrons inside a Scarborough pub are 'extremely lucky' that they didn't die during a horrific mass shooting Friday. Noor Ra'fat / Global News Toronto
Officials with Toronto Police say they are at a loss for words after viewing security camera footage of a horrific mass shooting inside a pub in Scarborough, Ont.

Authorities say three men armed with an assault rifle and two hand guns entered Piper Arms pub, near Scarborough Town Centre late Friday, and opened fire at everyone inside. The pub was celebrating its opening night.

911 calls began pouring in just after 10:30 p.m., police say.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 12 people suffering from various injuries. It later became apparent six of those individuals had been shot, and six others sustained injuries from shattered glass.

“I am happy to report, by the grace of God, that there’s been no fatalities,” Supt. Paul MacIntyre told the press Friday.

Supt. Paul MacIntyre said the horrific chain of events that were captured on security cameras inside the pub were unlike the dozens of shootings his police force have dealt with in the past. View image in full screen
Supt. Paul MacIntyre said the horrific chain of events that were captured on security cameras inside the pub were unlike the dozens of shootings his police force have dealt with in the past. Noor Ra'fat / Global News Toronto

None of the injuries are life-threatening. The victims ages are between 20 and mid-50.


Authorities say the three suspects, who were wearing masks, are still at large. No suspect description or vehicle description was available. Their weapons have also not been found.

During a media scrum outside the pub, police were asked whether tow truck turf wars could be a motive behind the shooting, or whether it was at random.

“We’re open to that, but we haven’t confirmed anything yet. We’re looking at who the owners are, who the patrons are.” said MacIntyre.

On Instagram, a post from the pub’s account announced the Scarborough location will be open Mar. 7. The shooting appears to have happened ten hours after the establishment first opened its doors.

Police say when the gunmen opened fire, many patrons ducked under chairs for cover, or fell to the ground immediately after being shot.

MacIntyre recounts how ‘horrified’ he was to see the gunmen’s lack of hesitation captured on the security cameras.

“We’ve seen a lot of shootings, a lot of videos. But tonight’s shooting – these guys just looked at the crowd and opened fire.”

MacIntyre proceeded to describe the ‘erie’ crime scene that first-responders walked into.

“There’s blood all over the floor…There’s blood in the basement,” he said.

“The drinks are still on the table. The food is still on the table. Peoples purses, shoes, they’re still in there.”

Shortly after midnight Saturday, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took to social media to say she is “deeply troubled” by the news.

https://x.com/MayorOliviaChow/status/1898241320214278513

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” she said.

As police continue their investigation, MacIntyre said they’re ‘leaving no stone unturned,’ with the service dedicating as much personnel as it can to the case.

Anyone with information, or video footage, is asked to contact police.

