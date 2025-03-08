Menu

Crime

Suspect at large after mass shooting injures 12 in Scarborough

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted March 8, 2025 1:43 am
1 min read
s View image in full screen
Police did not disclose the conditions of 12 victims, who were injured during a large scale shooting in Scarborough Friday night. Mark Bray / Global News Toronto
Toronto Police say 12 people have been injured during a mass shooting Friday night near Scarborough Town Centre.

Police say they received reports of a shooting in a pub in the area of Progress Ave. and Corporate Dr. just after 10:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect is at large, and there is no suspect description at this time.

Police did not disclose the exact conditions of the victims.

Just after midnight Saturday, Mayor Olivia Chow took to twitter, saying she was in contact with the chief of police, and that her “thoughts are with the victims and families.”

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

