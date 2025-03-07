Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, parts of South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river to sit over B.C. South Coast this weekend'
Atmospheric river to sit over B.C. South Coast this weekend
Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga has the latest forecast on the considerable rainfall and wind expected to hit B.C.'s South Coast over the weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island as an atmospheric river approaches B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada issued the alerts on Friday covering Metro Vancouver north of the Fraser River, Howe Sound, western Vancouver Island and eastern Vancouver Island between Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay.

The national weather and climate agency said rain is expected to begin falling in Metro Vancouver Friday night and become heavy overnight, before tapering off Sunday afternoon.

“Total rainfall amounts of 60 to 75 mm can be expected over central sections of Metro Vancouver, while higher amounts near 75 up to 120 mm can be expected over Howe Sound and higher terrain of northern sections of Metro Vancouver,” Environment Canada said.

Click to play video: 'Severe weather events shatter Canadian record for costliest year'
Severe weather events shatter Canadian record for costliest year
Trending Now

Similar totals were forecast for western Vancouver Island, while totals of about 80 mm were forecast for the island’s eastern warning area.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s South Coast.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

High rainfall totals combined with freezing levels rising as high as 1,500 metres are expected to contribute to swelling waterways over the weekend, the agency warned.

“Streamflow rises may be rapid. Significant flooding is not anticipated; however, localized flooding (i.e., in smaller streams) and water pooling on roads are possible, particularly at lower elevations and in areas with poor drainage,” the advisory states.

“Fast-flowing rivers pose increased risk to life safety, and the public is urged to be cautious.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices