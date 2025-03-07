London Knights star, NHL prospect Cam Allen suspended 15 games for impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that London Knights defenceman Cam Allen will be eligible to return from suspension on March 16 after missing 15 games in connection with a drunk-driving incident last month.

On Feb. 8, Allen, a Washington Capitals draftee, was arrested by police in London following a single-vehicle crash near Colonel Talbot Road and Clayton Walk.

He faced a number of charges in connection with the incident, such as impaired operation of a conveyance, failure to remain at the scene and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

Media reports indicate Allen pleaded guilty Thursday to some of the charges, while others were dismissed. The 20-year-old was also reportedly sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and alcohol counselling, and also lost his licence for two years.

Three days after the initial incident in February, the OHL announced that Allen was suspended indefinitely pending a league review.

That review was concluded on Friday. The league said Allen was suspended 15 games retroactively, which would allow the Knights defenceman to return to active duty on March 16.

The OHL said that Allen will also be required to enrol in a counselling program for substance use and an associated treatment plan and to participate in an accountability program.

The Knights, who currently sit atop the OHL standings, swung a deal with the Guelph Storm in December to acquire Allen, giving up a substantial package including Noah Jenken, two second-round picks, two third-round picks, two fourth-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

The 20-year-old defenceman has recorded four goals and 13 assists in 18 games since moving to London.