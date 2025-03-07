Winnipeg man arrested in pair of afternoon stabbings, police say

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Officers were initially called to the 800 block of Main Street around 12:40 p.m., where they found a 37-year-old man with what police describe as a ‘serious upper-body injury’ consistent with being stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.
Police learned the victim and suspect did not know each other prior to an unprovoked confrontation that escalated.
Get breaking National news
The suspect took off before police arrived on-scene, but less than two hours later police were called to a second scene near Main and Pioneer Avenue, where a man had allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old victim after asking for a cigarette. The second victim was also taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded.
Police said the suspect was found on Portage Avenue just after 3 p.m. that afternoon, and taken into custody.
He has been charged with possessing a weapon and two counts of assault with a weapon.
Comments