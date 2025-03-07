Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested in pair of afternoon stabbings, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada - according to a new study from the Fraser Institute - with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were initially called to the 800 block of Main Street around 12:40 p.m., where they found a 37-year-old man with what police describe as a ‘serious upper-body injury’ consistent with being stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police learned the victim and suspect did not know each other prior to an unprovoked confrontation that escalated.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect took off before police arrived on-scene, but less than two hours later police were called to a second scene near Main and Pioneer Avenue, where a man had allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old victim after asking for a cigarette. The second victim was also taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded.

Police said the suspect was found on Portage Avenue just after 3 p.m. that afternoon, and taken into custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with possessing a weapon and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Polo Park stabbing reaction'
Polo Park stabbing reaction
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices