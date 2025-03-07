Winnipeg man arrested in pair of afternoon stabbings, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were initially called to the 800 block of Main Street around 12:40 p.m., where they found a 37-year-old man with what police describe as a ‘serious upper-body injury’ consistent with being stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police learned the victim and suspect did not know each other prior to an unprovoked confrontation that escalated.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect took off before police arrived on-scene, but less than two hours later police were called to a second scene near Main and Pioneer Avenue, where a man had allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old victim after asking for a cigarette. The second victim was also taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded.

Police said the suspect was found on Portage Avenue just after 3 p.m. that afternoon, and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with possessing a weapon and two counts of assault with a weapon.