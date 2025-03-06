Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration

Send this page to someone via email

March just started, so you may not be thinking ahead to the summer just yet, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have their Canada Day plans sorted out well in advance.

The club announced Thursday morning that Princess Auto Stadium is once again hosting a large-scale celebration July 1.

The second annual celebration will once again be free for the public to attend, but the Bombers are charging $5 for floor access as part of a fundraiser for Harvest Manitoba.

Bombers CEO Wade Miller told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the party will feature live entertainment by headliners Tyler Joe Miller and Big Wreck beginning at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks. The stadium will be packed with other family-friendly fun as well, ahead of the big show.

“You can start coming at 12:00, 12-5, around the stadium will be a bunch of different activities for kids,” Miller said. “Our tailgate stage will have a bunch of great local bands on it.”

Miller said the holiday fun is an excuse to celebrate all things Canadian.

“This event is all about bringing people together to celebrate the spirit of our great country — with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks display.

“It’s a day to take pride in being Canadian, and we’re grateful to our incredible partners and fans for making it possible.”

Free tickets are available now at the Bombers’ website.