Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 10:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule'
2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2025 schedule is out. – Jan 16, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

March just started, so you may not be thinking ahead to the summer just yet, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have their Canada Day plans sorted out well in advance.

The club announced Thursday morning that Princess Auto Stadium is once again hosting a large-scale celebration July 1.

The second annual celebration will once again be free for the public to attend, but the Bombers are charging $5 for floor access as part of a fundraiser for Harvest Manitoba.

Bombers CEO Wade Miller told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the party will feature live entertainment by headliners Tyler Joe Miller and Big Wreck beginning at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks. The stadium will be packed with other family-friendly fun as well, ahead of the big show.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“You can start coming at 12:00, 12-5, around the stadium will be a bunch of different activities for kids,” Miller said. “Our tailgate stage will have a bunch of great local bands on it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Miller said the holiday fun is an excuse to celebrate all things Canadian.

“This event is all about bringing people together to celebrate the spirit of our great country — with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Trending Now

“It’s a day to take pride in being Canadian, and we’re grateful to our incredible partners and fans for making it possible.”

Free tickets are available now at the Bombers’ website.

Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency'
DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices