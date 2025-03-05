SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. truckers brace for impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 9:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. truckers await full tariff impact'
B.C. truckers await full tariff impact
One B.C. industry expected to be particularly hard hit by the newly imposed tariffs is trucking. It could be a while before we see the full impact but as Taya Fast reports, steps are being taken to ensure goods keep moving.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. trucking companies are expecting to be hit hard by the newly-imposed tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance reports that about 25 to 30 per cent of B.C. trucking companies move goods across the Canada-U.S. border every day.

While it is not known what the eventual impact will be, the industry says it has seen a soft freight economy over the past 12 to 16 months and the tariff uncertainty will add to that.

A soft freight economy happens when the demand for the movement of goods falls short of the supply of goods, meaning carriers often end up reducing their prices to keep their trucks moving.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“What we have to remember is all disputes end and how they end and what we’re left with is very often determined by how we conduct ourselves during the dispute,” Dave Earle, president and CEO of the Canadian Trucking Alliance told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s time to reach across those borders and really firm up those relationships.”

Trending Now

To avoid tariffs, the Trucking Alliance said some companies are looking at ways to move more freight through Canadian ports, rather than U.S. ones, and push for further reductions in inter-provincial trade barriers.

Click to play video: 'Tariffs now impacting cross-border purchases with 25 per cent surcharge'
Tariffs now impacting cross-border purchases with 25 per cent surcharge
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices