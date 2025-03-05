B.C. truckers brace for impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. trucking companies are expecting to be hit hard by the newly-imposed tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance reports that about 25 to 30 per cent of B.C. trucking companies move goods across the Canada-U.S. border every day.

While it is not known what the eventual impact will be, the industry says it has seen a soft freight economy over the past 12 to 16 months and the tariff uncertainty will add to that.

A soft freight economy happens when the demand for the movement of goods falls short of the supply of goods, meaning carriers often end up reducing their prices to keep their trucks moving.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“What we have to remember is all disputes end and how they end and what we’re left with is very often determined by how we conduct ourselves during the dispute,” Dave Earle, president and CEO of the Canadian Trucking Alliance told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s time to reach across those borders and really firm up those relationships.”

To avoid tariffs, the Trucking Alliance said some companies are looking at ways to move more freight through Canadian ports, rather than U.S. ones, and push for further reductions in inter-provincial trade barriers.