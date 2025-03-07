Man falsely accuses partner of impaired driving, assaults her: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Ontario man is facing multiple charges after making a false 9-1-1 call in which they accused their partner of impaired driving, only for police to discover that the caller was the one behind the wheel.

On March 3 at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 in Aweres Township.

The 9-1-1 call came from an individual who claimed their partner had left their residence and was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, when police arrived, they could not locate the suspect vehicle but instead found the caller driving on Highway 17 in Goulais River.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages, police say in a statement.

Further investigation revealed that the caller had intentionally misled authorities about their partner’s involvement and was actually driving impaired. It was also discovered that the driver had assaulted their partner the previous evening, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The individual was arrested and charged with several offenses, including operation while impaired by alcohol, public mischief, spousal assault, and forcible confinement.

They were held for a bail hearing and later released.

Due to the domestic nature of the case, the identity of the accused has not been released to protect the victim.