Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man falsely accuses partner of impaired driving, assaults her: Ontario police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Family violence calls among the most dangerous: Former Edmonton officer'
Family violence calls among the most dangerous: Former Edmonton officer
WATCH: Family violence calls are common and amongst the most dangerous for officers to respond to – Mar 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 43-year-old Ontario man is facing multiple charges after making a false 9-1-1 call in which they accused their partner of impaired driving, only for police to discover that the caller was the one behind the wheel.

On March 3 at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 in Aweres Township.

The 9-1-1 call came from an individual who claimed their partner had left their residence and was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, when police arrived, they could not locate the suspect vehicle but instead found the caller driving on Highway 17 in Goulais River.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages, police say in a statement.

Further investigation revealed that the caller had intentionally misled authorities about their partner’s involvement and was actually driving impaired. It was also discovered that the driver had assaulted their partner the previous evening, according to police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The individual was arrested and charged with several offenses, including operation while impaired by alcohol, public mischief, spousal assault, and forcible confinement.

They were held for a bail hearing and later released.

Due to the domestic nature of the case, the identity of the accused has not been released to protect the victim.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices