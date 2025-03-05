Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after police chase involving stolen truck

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 11:23 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after an improper licence plate led to a chase with police Wednesday that culminated in a crash.

Officers spotted the suspicious plates on a Dodge Ram near Logan Avenue and Sherbrook Street, but when they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off.

Police pursued the truck — which had been reported stolen two days earlier — with the help of the Air1 helicopter, until the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Higgins Avenue and Main Street.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver then ran from the vehicle, police said, but was arrested after a short chase. Officers seized a can of bear spray at the scene.

A 29-year-old male has been charged with possession of a weapon, possessing property obtained by crime and failing to comply with release conditions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday'
Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices