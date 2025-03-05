Winnipeg man arrested after police chase involving stolen truck

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after an improper licence plate led to a chase with police Wednesday that culminated in a crash.

Officers spotted the suspicious plates on a Dodge Ram near Logan Avenue and Sherbrook Street, but when they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off.

Police pursued the truck — which had been reported stolen two days earlier — with the help of the Air1 helicopter, until the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Higgins Avenue and Main Street.

The driver then ran from the vehicle, police said, but was arrested after a short chase. Officers seized a can of bear spray at the scene.

A 29-year-old male has been charged with possession of a weapon, possessing property obtained by crime and failing to comply with release conditions.

