China says it’s ready for ‘any type of war’ with U.S. as tariffs land

The Chinese government is issuing a new warning to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement posted on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X.

The statement said the “fentanyl issue,” which Trump said is the reason for the tariffs, was a “flimsy excuse to raise U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.”

The Chinese government said the U.S. alone was responsible for fixing the fentanyl crisis within its borders.

“Intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating,” a statement from a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

China announced Tuesday that it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15 per cent on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef, and also expanded controls on doing business with key U.S. companies.

The tariffs announced by the commerce ministry are due to take effect from March 10, though goods already in transit will be exempt until April 12.

They follow Trump’s order to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese products to 20 per cent across the board.

Those took effect on Tuesday, along with 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

— with files from The Associated Press