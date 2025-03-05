Lethbridge business leaders react to Trump’s tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada begins to understand the tariffs implemented on Tuesday by Donald Trump, business leaders in Lethbridge are preparing for what comes next.

The tariffs were originally planned for earlier this year, but a month of waiting has eventually resulted in the same outcome.

“We know it’s here. So, now the action plan is what are we going to do from this moment forward,” said Cyndi Crane, the CEO of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the official introduction of tariffs, the timeline for how long they will last remains unknown. However, one economist says it is clear the economic landscape between the two nations has changed forever.

“It’s really resonating with folks to buy Canadian, support local, vacation in Canada. If we start down the path of really, truly building new relationships with Europe and with Asia and trading differently, then that become permanent,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

Some of these changes have already begun. During the recent 2025 Alberta budget announcement, $106 million was set aside over two years to support the twinning of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett.

This change is the next logical step to reclaiming economic independence, according to Lewington.

“The biggest challenge we have in Canada right now is we’re so used to moving products north and south that we haven’t spent the time and the energy developing ports, twinning highways and building those corridors to move our products to market. So, the twinning of Highway 3 (is) more important than ever to enable some of that to happen.”

Crane says the twinning is beneficial even if southern Alberta returns to full trade with its southern neighbours.

“Whether we’re going down Highway 3 or whether we’re hitting the U.S. by any one of our ports, we need that infrastructure in place.”

However, these changes take time and the tariff threat is immediate.

“We’re back at that point in business where we’re not feeling stability,” said Crane.

Even so, Lewington says it’s a reality we have to accept.

“I don’t think people should panic. This is significant — we can’t ignore this, but we’ll be working closely with our community collaborators, governments are working on this, we’re going to work to find a path forward. But, in the short-term, it’s going to be a bumpy ride and it’s going to be painful. I think we just all need to be prepared for that.”

He says there will be an announcement Wednesday with more information about the Lethbridge business community response to the tariffs.