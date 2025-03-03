Menu

Crime

Police on scene of reported shooting on Surrey/Delta border

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 10:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police on scene of reported fatal shooting on Surrey/Delta border'
Police on scene of reported fatal shooting on Surrey/Delta border
WATCH: Posts on social media are talking about shots fired in the Surrey area of Scott Road and 80th.
Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting on the Surrey/Delta border Monday evening.

A large area of the parking lot of the Scott Road Crossing shopping plaza parking lot near Scott Road and 80 Avenue was cordoned off with police tape.

Investigators appeared to be focusing on an SUV with both front doors open and had deployed a tarp to cover something near the vehicle.

Surrey Police Service S/Sgt. Lindsay Houghton confirmed a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot around 5:25 p.m.

Trending Now

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking conduct of the case.

Global News cameras also observed a torched car near Westview Park in Delta a short time afterward.

Police have yet to comment on any possible connection between the two incidents.

