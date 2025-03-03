Police on scene of reported shooting on Surrey/Delta border

Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting on the Surrey/Delta border Monday evening.
A large area of the parking lot of the Scott Road Crossing shopping plaza parking lot near Scott Road and 80 Avenue was cordoned off with police tape.
Investigators appeared to be focusing on an SUV with both front doors open and had deployed a tarp to cover something near the vehicle.
Surrey Police Service S/Sgt. Lindsay Houghton confirmed a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot around 5:25 p.m.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking conduct of the case.
Global News cameras also observed a torched car near Westview Park in Delta a short time afterward.
Police have yet to comment on any possible connection between the two incidents.
