Man accused in violent South Surrey home invasion now facing 12 charges

A man accused in a terrifying string of home invasions in South Surrey last week appeared in court on Monday, where prosecutors boosted the number of charges he’s facing to 12.

David William Charles Hoffman is facing charges of assault, attempted robbery, breaking and entering and mischief in relation to the violent incident at the Breakaway Bays modular home park early Wednesday morning.

Following his arrest he was taken to Peace Arch Hospital, where he’s also accused of assaulting an RCMP officer and trying to take their weapon.

He’s charged with assaulting a peace officer by choking, suffocating or strangling, attempting to disarm an officer and assault in relation to that incident.

Hoffman’s court proceedings were put over until Friday. He remains in custody.

Gordon Fletcher, president of the Breakaway Bays Residents’ Association, said the community is “pretty shook up,” and hoping the accused is denied bail.

“All of us in the park are looking for a pretty heavy deterrent for other people that might try and pull this stuff,” he said.

“Our residents should feel comfortable in the place they live. Most of our residents are older people, and they should feel safe,” he said.

Breakaway Bays is looking at installing gates for extra security and Fletcher is urging residents to install security features such as motion-sensor lights.

Hoffman is accused of entering the manufactured home park around 1:30 a.m. and allegedly attacking Garth Wesnoski at his home before trying to break into two other units.

The incident left Wesnoski with numerous cuts and bruises and psychological scars to match.

“We both can’t believe we are hearing there is a possibility a fella like that with that kind of record and history of life has a chance of getting out on the streets again,” Wesnoski told Global News on Friday.

Hoffman has an extensive criminal history with over a dozen charges and convictions.

In December he was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and willfully resisting a peace officer. He was released on bail on Jan. 2.