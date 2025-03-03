Menu

Entertainment

Calgary’s Tate McRae lands first No. 1 album on both U.S. and Canada Billboard charts

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2025 3:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tate McRae talks Canadian roots, ‘So Close to What’ and upcoming arena tour'
Tate McRae talks Canadian roots, ‘So Close to What’ and upcoming arena tour
In this exclusive Canadian music moment, Energy 95.3 host Mr. D chats with breakthrough singer-songwriter Tate McRae about her brand-new album ‘So Close to What’. The Calgary-born pop star also shares her excitement about her upcoming world tour and how she feels to be returning home to play arenas across Canada.
Tate McRae has landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

The Calgary-raised pop singer’s third full-length album “So Close to What” earned her the peak position this week in both the United States and Canada.

In the U.S., McRae’s album reached 137 million streams and 71,000 album sales in its first week of release. In Canada, her cumulative album sales — which include streaming and track sales equivalents — reached 20,000 units, according to data tracker Luminate.

McRae is the third Canadian act to hold the top U.S. album position over the past month.

She takes the spot from Toronto pair Partynextdoor and Drake and their album “Some Sexy Songs 4 U,” while the Weeknd last sat at No. 1 in mid-February with “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary teen enjoys worldwide music success during COVID-19 pandemic'
Calgary teen enjoys worldwide music success during COVID-19 pandemic

McRae was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend where she performed her songs “Sports Car” and “Dear God,” and appeared in a parody sketch of singing competition “The Voice.”

Musical guest Tate McRae of Calgary, host Shane Gillis, and special guest Mike Myers during say their goodnights after appearing on Saturday Night Live on March 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Musical guest Tate McRae of Calgary, host Shane Gillis, and special guest Mike Myers during say their goodnights after appearing on Saturday Night Live on March 1, 2025. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

She also stood with host Shane Gillis as they signed off for the night alongside comedian Mike Myers, who was sporting a T-shirt with the slogan “Canada is not for sale.”

McRae will compete later this month at the Juno Awards where she’s a leading nominee tied with country singer Josh Ross.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

