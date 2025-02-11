Tate McRae, Josh Ross lead Juno Award nominees with 5 each

Pop performer Tate McRae and country star Josh Ross are leading contenders at the 2025 Juno Awards.
The Calgary-raised McRae and Burlington, Ont.-native Ross each have five nominations, including in the single and artist of the year categories, as well as for the viewer-voted fan choice award.
Both artists are also up for album of the year — McRae for her sophomore record Think Later, and Ross for Complicated.
They’re trailed by fellow fan choice nominees Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd who each hold four noms.
McRae has been a favourite of the Junos since she picked up her first nomination in 2021. She won two awards last year — artist of the year and single of the year for her hit “Greedy.”
Ross is newer on the Junos radar, having only previously been nominated for the fan choice prize.
Other big nominees this year are Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, two breakout stars of the Punjabi music scene. They’re both nominated three times, including in the newly minted South Asian music recording of the year category.
The Junos take place in Vancouver on March 30 with crooner Michael Bublé as host.
This year’s album of the year contenders represent an array of languages, with Elisapie’s Inuktitut recorded in the Inuk singer’s native tongue, Quebec singer Roxane Bruneau’s Submergé in French and Sukha’s Undisputed in Punjabi. McRae’s Think Later and Ross’s Complicated are both in English.
For single of the year, the nominees are Ross for “Single Again,” Aujla’s “Winning Speech,” “Mendes for “Why Why Why,” McRae with “Exes” and “Timeless,” a collaboration between the Weeknd and Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti.
Rock band Sum 41, which recently wrapped a farewell tour, was previously announced as the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee.
Matthew Samuels, better known as Toronto producer Boi-1da, will receive the international achievement award for a career that includes working on Drake’s first mixtape.
Burlington, Ont.-native Sarah Harmer is this year’s humanitarian award recipient for her support of environmental and human rights issues.
You can view the complete list of 2025 Juno Award nominees below:
TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE
bbno$ Independent*Stem
Dean Brody Starseed
Jade Eagleson Starseed
Josh Ross Universal
Karan Aujla Independent*Warner
Les Cowboys Fringants Les Disques de La Tribu*Propagande
Preston Pablo Universal
Shawn Mendes Universal
Tate McRae RCA*Sony
The Weeknd XO*Universal
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Single Again Josh Ross Universal
Winning Speech Karan Aujla Independent
Why Why Why Shawn Mendes Island*Universal
exes Tate McRae RCA*Sony
Timeless The Weeknd & Playboi Carti XO*Universal
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Inuktitut Elisapie Bonsound*Sony
Complicated Josh Ross Universal
Submergé Roxane Bruneau Disques Artic*Sony
UNDISPUTED Sukha GK*Universal
THINK LATER Tate McRae RCA*Sony
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Alexander Stewart FAE*The Orchard
AP Dhillon Republic*Universal
AR Paisley Warner
Chris Grey Rebellion Records
EKKSTACY Dine Alone*The Orchard
Nemahsis Independent
Owen Riegling Universal
Sukha GK*Universal
Tony Ann Decca*Universal
Zeina Artist Partner Group
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Josh Ross Universal
Kaytranada RCA*Sony
Shawn Mendes Island*Universal
Tate McRae RCA*Sony
The Weeknd XO*Universal
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Crash Adams Warner
Mother Mother Warner
Spiritbox BMG*Universal
Sum 41 Rise BMG*Universal
The Beaches Independent*AWAL
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR SOLO ARTIST
Signature Philip Glass Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard
Messiaen Barbara Hannigan Alpha Classics*Naxos
freezing Emily D’Angelo Deutsche Grammophon*Universal
Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth India Gailey Red Shift*Believe
Williams Violin Concerto No. 1; Bernstein Serenade James Ehnes Pentatone*Naxos/The Orchard
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SMALL ENSEMBLE)
Known To Dreamers: Black Voices in Canadian Art Song Canadian Art Song Project Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos
Rituæls collectif9 Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard
East is East Infusion Baroque Leaf*Naxos
Marie Hubert : Fille du Roy Karina Gauvin ATMA*Universal
Kevin Lau: Under a Veil of Stars St. John-Mercer-Park Trio Leaf*Naxos
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (LARGE ENSEMBLE)
Ispiciwin Luminous Voices Leaf*Naxos
Alikeness Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia, conducted by/dirigé par Mark Fewer featuring Aiyun Huang, Deantha Edmunds and Mark Fewer Leaf*Naxos
Sibelius 2 & 5 Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by/dirigé par Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Universal
Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande & Verklärte Nacht Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by/dirigé par Rafael Payare Pentatone*Naxos/PIAS
Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by/dirigé par Gustavo Gimeno featuring Marc-André Hamelin and Nathalie Forget Harmonia Mundi
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO)
Montreal Jazz Series 1 (Échanges Synaptiques) André Leroux Disques BG*Believe
The Head Of A Mouse Audrey Ochoa Chronograph*Fontana North
Portrait of Right Now Jocelyn Gould Independent
Slice of Life Larnell Lewis Independent
The Antrim Coast Mark Kelso Modica
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (GROUP)
Time Will Tell Andy Milne and Unison Sunnyside*AMPED
Reverence Carn Davidson 9 Independent
Harbour Christine Jensen Jazz Orchestra Justin Time*F.A.B./Nettwerk
Gravity Jeremy Ledbetter Trio Independent
Jaya Raagaverse Independent
VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Oh Mother Andrea Superstein Cellar*La Reserve
Hello! How Are You? Caity Gyorgy La Reserve*The Orchard
Winter Song Kellylee Evans Independent
Wintersongs Laila Biali Independent/Believe
Magpie Sarah Jerrom TPR*Outside In
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Disaster Pony Disaster Pony Independent*The Orchard
Distant Places Eric Bearclaw Independent
Ginger Beef Ginger Beef Independent
memory palace Intervals Independent*Believe
Confluencias Melón Jimenez & Lara Wong Independent
BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR
This Old Life Big Dave McLean Cordova Bay*Fontana North
New Orleans Sessions Blue Moon Marquee Independent
YEAH! David Gogo Cordova Bay*Fontana North
Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit Samantha King & The Midnight Outfit Independent
One Guitar Woman Sue Foley Stony Plain*Fontana North
TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Hemispheres Inn Echo Independent
Retro Man … More and More (Expanded Edition) Jake Vaadeland Jayward*The Orchard
Domino! La Bottine Souriante LABE*Sony/The Orchard
The Road Back Home (Live) Loreena McKennitt Independent*Universal
At The End Of The Day Sylvia Tyson Stony Plain*Fontana North
CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Anniversary Abigail Lapell Outside
For Eden Boy Golden Six Shooter*The Orchard
Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now Donovan Woods End Times*The Orchard
Pathways Julian Taylor Howling Turtle*ADA
Strange Medicine Kaia Kater acronym*The Orchard
COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Compass Project – West Album Brett Kissel Independent*Universal
Dallas Smith Dallas Smith Big Loud*Universal
Complicated Josh Ross Universal
Nobody’s Born With A Broken Heart MacKenzie Porter Big Loud*Universal
Going Home Tyler Joe Miller Independent*The Orchard
ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Inuktitut Elisapie Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
Revelation Leif Vollebekk Secret City*F.A.B.
Healing Power Terra Lightfoot Sonic Unyon*Universal
We were born here, what’s your excuse? The Secret Beach Victory Pool*The Orchard
Never Better Wild Rivers Nettwerk*F.A.B./Nettwerk
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
When a Thought Grows Wings Luna Li In Real Life*AWAL
Verbathim Nemahsis Independent
Magpie Peach Pit Columbia*Sony
What’s The Point Ruby Waters Independent*Dine Alone
Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden Valley Universal
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Pages Big Wreck Sonic Unyon*Universal
Vices JJ Wilde Black Box
Grief Chapter Mother Mother Warner
Set Your Pussy Free NOBRO Dine Alone*The Orchard
Heaven :x: Hell Sum 41 Rise/BMG*Universal
METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyond the Reach of the Sun Anciients Season of Mist*The Orchard
PowerNerd Devin Townsend InsideOutMusic*Sony
Fire Kittie Sumerian*Virgin
The Fear of Fear Spiritbox BMG*Universal
ULTRAPOWER Striker Independent
ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Roses Aphrose Independent
Boundless Possibilities Celeigh Cardinal Independent
Transitions Kellie Loder Independent*Warner
Songs of Love & Death Maddee Ritter Independent*Universal
Lovers’ Gothic Maïa Davies acronym
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
bleeding heart Alexander Stewart FAE*The Orchard
if this is it… Jamie Fine Universal
Anywhere But Here Preston Pablo 31 East*Universal
Shawn Shawn Mendes Island*Universal
THINK LATER Tate McRae RCA*Sony
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
UH HUH DijahSB Never Worry*The Orchard
No Time Interplanetary Criminal & SadBoi Room Two*Columbia
Give in to you REZZ, Virtual Riot & One True God Monstercat
Call Me When So Sus Independent
FOUL TASTE WAWA Independent
UNDERGROUND DANCE SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Bamboo Ciel Independent
Keepsake Destrata Independent
Distant Memories Hernan Cattaneo, Hicky & Kalo Independent
La Vérité Jesse Mac Cormack, Charlie Houston & Brö Secret City*F.A.B
WTP Suray Sertin Altered States*Universal
ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Honey Caribou Merge*F.A.B
Union ÈBONY Independent*ADA
Love, Care, Kindness & Hope Fred Everything Lazy Days*Prime Direct
Timeless Kaytranada RCA*Sony
This but More Priori NAFF*One Eye Witness
RAP SINGLE OF THE YEAR
People Classified Independent
Double The Fun Haviah Mighty Independent
SHUT UP Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal
BBE Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sony
Hier encore Souldia & Lost Disques 7ième Ciel
RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR
96 Miles From Bethlehem Belly SALXCO*Universal
Luke’s View Classified Independent
The Flower That Knew DijahSB Lowly
See You When I See You… Dom Vallie Awesome*The Orchard
RED FUTURE Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sony
TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Limbo Aqyila Sony
The Worst Benita Independent*Believe
Cyan Blue Charlotte Day Wilson Independent*The Orchard
Halfway Broken Luna Elle Hot Freestyle*Independent
VELVET SOUL THEHONESTGUY Independent*Believe
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Bloom Aqyila Sony
Noire Avenoir Independent*LISTEN TO THE KIDS
FOR THE BOY IN ME Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*The Orchard
LOONY LOONY Independent*AWAL
Eastend Confessions Zeina Artist Partner Group
REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Born to Be Free Exco Levi Independent
FALLBACK King Cruff & Runkus Tuff Gong*Universal
Destiny Lee “Scratch” Perry & Bob Riddim Independent
Sky’s The Limit Skystar Independent
Rise Tonya P Independent
CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Shun Beh Nats’ujeh: We Are Healing Through Songs Kym Gouchie Independent
Penny Penguin Raffi & Good Lovelies Independent*Universal
Riley Rocket: Songs From Season One Riley Rocket and Megablast Independent
Buon Appetito Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats Golden Carrot*The Orchard
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro “Rhyme Travellers” Young Maestro Independent
COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Wonder Woman Courtney Gilmour Comedy Records*Downtown
Honourable Intentions Debra DiGiovanni Independent
Popcorn Ivan Decker Independent
Sad Witch Jess Salomon Independent
Down With Tech Nathan Macintosh Comedy Records*Downtown
TRADITIONAL INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
New Comings Black Bear Singers Independent
Winston & I Brianna Lizotte Independent
Travelling Home Cree Confederation Independent
REZilience Northern Cree Independent
Ostesihtowin-“Brotherhood” Young Spirit Independent
CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Precious Diamonds Adrian Sutherland Independent
Boundless Possibilities Celeigh Cardinal Independent
Brown Man Sebastian Gaskin Ishkōdé*Universal
RED FUTURE Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sony
Pretty Red Bird Tia Wood Sony
FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Aliocha Schneider Aliocha Schneider Les Disques Audiogramme*Sony/The Orchard
Demain il fera beau Fredz La Taniere*Believe
Toutes les rues sont silencieuses Jay Scøtt Disques 7ième Ciel*Believe
Abracadabra Klô Pelgag Secret City*F.A.B.
Pub Royal Les Cowboys Fringants Les Disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
elenee. Elenee Independent
My Foundation Jordan St. Cyr Independent*The Orchard
Restore Ryan Ofei Independent*Platoon/Believe
Miracle In The Making Tehillah Worship Independent
Hymns Alive (Live) Toronto Mass Choir Independent*Believe
GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Aarambh Abby V Sufiscore
Kanzafula Ahmed Moneka Lulaworld*Independent
Malak Didon Electrofone*Independent
Dankoroba Djely Tapa Independent*Believe
Niebla Ramon Chicharron Independent*Believe
SOUTH ASIAN MUSIC RECORDING OF THE YEAR
The Brownprint AP Dhillon Republic*Universal
COOLIN Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga & Jazzy B Warner
Love Like That Jonita Gandhi Warner
Tauba Tauba (From “Bad Newz”) Karan Aujla T-Series
Arul Yanchan Produced & Sandeep Narayan Independent
ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR
Erik M. Grice (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Vanessa Elizabeth Heins (Photographer/Photographe)
Chandler – Wyatt C. Louis Independent*Universal
Gabriel Noel Altrows (Art Director/Directeur artistique, Illustrator/Illustrateur)
Good Kid 4 – Good Kid Independent/The Orchard
Kee Avil, Jacqueline Beaumont (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Fatine-Violette Sabiri (Photographer/Photographe)
Spine – Kee Avil Constellation*Secretly Canadian
Keenan Gregory (Art Director/Directeur artistique)
Altruistic – Royal Tusk MNRK
Kevin Hearn, Lauchlan Reid (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Antoine Jean Moonen (Designer/Concepteur), Lauchlan Reid (Illustrator/Illustrateur)
Basement Days – The Glacials Celery*IDLA
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Human Adrian Villagomez Apashe & Wasiu Kannibalen*Create
Nasty Jonah Haber Tinashe Independent
GRAVITY Jorden Lee Sean Leon Independent
Name of God Mustafa Mustafa Arts & Crafts*Universal
Jump Cut Winston Hacking Corridor Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
“intro (end of the world)” – co-producer/co-producteur Ariana Grande, Nick Lee, Shintaro Yasuda
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal
“Bought The Earth” – co-producer/co-producteur Calton McDowell, Charlie Coffeen, Rex Kudo
2093 – Yeat Universal
“Let It Breathe” – co-producer/co-producteur Charlie Coffeen, Carton, REWIND, Rex Kudo, Russell Boring, The Kount
11th Dimension – Ski Mask the Slump God Republic*Universal
“Tiger Eye” – co-producer/co-producteur Akeel Henry
Tiger Eye – LOONY Independent*AWAL
“DISHONORED” – co-producer/co-producteur Jack Rochon, Leonardo Dessi, Matthew Sean Leon
IN LOVING MEMORY – Sean Leon, Jessie Reyez Independent
“In The Dirt” – co-producer/co-producteurRussell Vitale, Brad Watt, A.J. Hall
Russ Independent
Akeel Henry
“Spin feat. Victoria Monét” – co-producer/co-producteur Yonatan Ayal
MEGAN – Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl*Warner
“Smoke” – co-producer/co-producteur Bongo ByTheWay
Smoke – Ari Lennox Interscope*Dreamville
“Shake feat. Jeremih” – co-producer/co-producteur Bongo ByTheWay, Kareen Lomax, Trey Campbell
Trouble In Paradise – Chlöe Parkwood*Sony
“Oh, Wait… feat. Nao” – co-producer/co-producteur Ari PenSmith, Blake Straus
Love’s Letter (Deluxe) – Shae Universe, Independent
“I Choose You” – co-producer/co-producteur Yonatan Ayal
Say Yes – Melanie Fiona Independent
“Love Ain’t Guaranteed” – co-producer/co-producteur Harry Beech
Redemption – MIST Warner
Evan Blair
“Pretty Slowly”
Benson Boone Warner
“Beautiful Things”
Benson Boone Warner
“club heaven”
Nessa Barrett Warner
“No High”
David Kushner Independent
“this is how a woman leaves”
Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia*Sony
“i hope i never fall in love”
Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia*Sony
Jack Rochon
“II HANDS II HEAVEN” – co-producer/co-producteur Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony
“PROTECTOR” – co-producer/co-producteur Beyoncé
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony
“JOLENE” – co-producer/co-producteur Alex Vickery, Beyoncé, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Khirye Tyler
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony
“My Way” – co-producer/co-producteur Charlotte Day Wilson, Leon Thomas
Cyan Blue – Charlotte Day Wilson Stone Woman Music*Independent
“Crash” – co-producer/co-producteur Aaron Paris, Aidan, Alex Goldblatt, Khris Riddick, Mariel Gomerez-Rodriguez, Oak
CRASH – Kehlani TSNMI/Atlantic Records*Warner
“Tears (Feat. Omah Lay)” – co-producer/co-producteur Etienne, GuiltyBeatz, Mariel Gomerez-Rodriguez, Oak, Symphony
CRASH – Kehlani TSNMI/Atlantic*Warner
Shawn Everett
“II MOST WANTED” – co-producer/co-producteur Beyoncé, Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony
“Found Heaven”
Found Heaven – Conan Gray Republic*Universal
“Bright Lights” – co-producer/co-producteur Jonathan Rado
Bright Lights – The Killers Island*Universal
“I Don’t” – co-producer/co-producteur Brittany Howard
What Now – Brittany Howard, Island*Universal
“Eye of the Night”
Found Heaven- Conan Gray, Republic*Universal
“Prove it to You” – co-producer/co-producteur Brittany Howard
What Now – Brittany Howard, Island*Universal
RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
George Seara
“Soft Spot”
Requiem – keshi Island*Universal
“Dream”
Requiem – keshi Island*Universal
Hill Kourkoutis
“Ghost”
Ghost – Sebastian Gaskin Ishkōdé*Universal
“Should We”
Razzle – Emi Jeen UGIV Music*Symphonic
Mitch McCarthy
“Good Luck, Babe!”
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan Island*Universal
“Make You Mine”
Make You Mine – Madison Beer Epic*Sony
Serban Ghenea
“Please Please Please”
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter Island*Universal
“Lose Control”
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) – Teddy Swims Warner
Shawn Everett
“Don’t Forget Me”
Don’t Forget Me – Maggie Rogers Capitol*Universal
“Deeper Well”
Deeper Well- Kacey Musgraves Interscope*Universal
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR
Angmalukisaa Deantha Edmunds Independent*Leaf/Naxos
the fog in our poise Gabriel Dharmoo Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos
L’écoute du perdu : III. « Voix jetées » Keiko Devaux ATMA*Universal
Dark Flower Linda Catlin Smith Redshift*Independent
String Quartet No. 4 “Insects and Machines” Vivian Fung Independent
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
PUBLISHER: XO MUSIC PUBLISHING/UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP
“Dancing in the Flames” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Max Martin, Oscar Holter
Dancing in the Flames – The Weeknd XO*Universal
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Timeless” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Blessed, Jarrod “Twisco” Morgan, Jordan Terrell Carter, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Lawson, Mark Williams, MIKE DEAN, Pharrel Williams, Raul Cubina (Volta), Tariq “BL$$D” Sharrieff
Timeless – The Weeknd XO * Universal
PUBLISHER: XO MUSIC PUBLISHING/UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP
“São Paulo” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Agustinho Raphael Dos Santos, Andre Luiz Viegas, Everton Ramos De Araujo, Flavio Seraphim De Almeida, Larissa de Macedo Machado, Marcelo Nei Leal, MIKE DEAN, Sean Solymar, Tatiana Dos Santos Lourenco, Washington Luis Costa Vaz
Sao Paulo – The Weeknd, Anitta XO * Universal
AP Dhillon
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Old Money” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Abdul Aziz Dieng, Chris Mathew LaRocca-Cerrone, Luke Maurizio Mauti, Michael Tompa, Robert Benvegnu, Satinderpal Singh
The Brownprint – AP Dhillon Republic*Universal
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Losing Myself feat. Gunna” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Abdul Aziz Dieng, Herman Atwal, , Luke Maurizio Mauti, Rashpal Singh, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens
Losing Myself feat. Gunna – AP Dhillon Republic*Universal
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Bora Bora (feat. Arya Starr)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Anas Rahmoune, Joseph Watchorn, Mason Tanner, Satinderpal Singh
The Brownprint – AP Dhillon Republic*Universal
Jessie Reyez
PUBLISHER: BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP
“Child of Fire” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Oladipo Omishore, Spencer Stewart, Tiffany Day
Child of Fire – Jessie Reyez Independant*Fuga
PUBLISHER: FMLY/BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP
“RIDIN (feat. Lil Wayne)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Dwayne Carter, Jeff Gitelman, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson
RIDIN (feat. Lil Wayne) – Jessie Reyez Island*Universal
PUBLISHER: FMLY/BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP
“SHUT UP feat. Big Sean” – co-songwriter/co-compositeurs Christopher Smith, Giovani Figueroa-Borges, Julian Harris, Nolan Lambroza, Sean Anderson, Uforo Ebong
SHUT UP feat. Big Sean – Jessie Reyez Island*Universal
Mustafa
PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP
“Name of God” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Aaron Dessner, Simon Hessman,
Dunya – Mustafa Arts&Crafts*Universal
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Leaving Toronto” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Jonah Yano, Rodaidh Mcdonald, Simon Hessman
Dunya – Mustafa Arts&Crafts*Universal
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“I’ll Go Anywhere” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Simon Hessman
Dunya – Mustafa Arts&Crafts*Universal
Nemah Hasan
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“stick of gum” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Danny Casio, Pablo Bowman
Verbathim – Nemah Hasan Independent
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“you wore it better” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Danny Casio, Pablo Bowman
Verbathim – Nemah Hasan Independent
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“coloured concrete” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Danny Casio, Pablo Bowman
Verbathim – Nemah Hasan Independent
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (NON-PERFORMER)
Evan Blair
PUBLISHER: SELECTORSONGS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING
“Beautiful Things” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Benson Boone, Jackson Lafrantz Larsen
Beautiful Things – Benson Boone Warner
PUBLISHER: SELECTORSONGS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING
“Pretty Slowly” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Benson Boone, Jackson Lafrantz Larsen
Pretty Slowly – Benson Boone Warner
PUBLISHER: SELECTORSONGS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING
“i hope i never fall in love” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Delacey, Lucy Healey, Maren Morris
Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia * Sony
Lowell
PUBLISHER: ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP WEST/KOBALT MUSIC GROUP
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Atia “Ink” Boggs, Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony
PUBLISHER: ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP WEST/KOBALT MUSIC GROUP
“BODYGUARD” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Beatty, Shantoni Ajane Nichols, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony
PUBLISHER: ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP WEST/KOBALT MUSIC GROUP
“Takes One To Know One” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eliza Enman-Mcdaniel, Gus van Go, Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl
Takes One To Know One – The Beaches Independent*AWAL
Nathan Ferraro
PUBLISHER: HEART AND ART MUS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Atia “Ink” Boggs, Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Raphael Saadiq
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Smoke” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Akeel Henry, Ant Clemons, Courtney Salter, Uforo Ebong Smoke – Ari Lennox Interscope*Universal
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Michael Wise, Sofia Camara
Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent) – Sofia Camara Universal
Shaun Frank
PUBLISHER: REGICIDE ENT/CANADIANA MUS
“Love Somebody” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Ashley Gorley, Elof Loelv, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Bryon, Martina Sorbara, Morgan Wallen, Nicholas Gale, Ryan Vojtesak, Steve Richard Francis Mastroianni, Yaakov Gruzman
Love Somebody – Morgan Wallen Big Loud*Mercury/Republic/Universal
PUBLISHER: WARNER-TAMERLANE PUBLISHING CO / CANADIANA MUS
“Training Season” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Dua Lipa, Kevin Parker, Martina Sorbara, Nicholas Gate, Steve Francis Richard Mastroianni, Tobias Jesso Jr., Yaakov Gruzman
Training Season – Dua Lipa Warner
PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED
“Sideways” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs A. Graham, David Karbal, Marcel Kosic, Richard Beynon, Tiernan Kelly, Tinashe Sibanda
DIAMANTE – Gordo Independent
Tobias Jesso Jr.
PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP
“Houdini” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Danny L Harle, Kevin Parker
Houdini – Dua Lipa Warner
PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP
“push me over” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Catherine Hope Gavin, Josette Maskin, Maren Morris, Naomi McPherson
Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia*Sony
PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP
“Come Show Me” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Camila Cabello, DJ Spinn (Morris Anthony Harper), Jasper Harris, Pablo Diaz-Reixa
C,XOXO (Magic City Edition) – Camila Cabello Interscope*Universal
