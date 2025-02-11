Tate McRae, Josh Ross lead Juno Award nominees with 5 each

See more sharing options

Pop performer Tate McRae and country star Josh Ross are leading contenders at the 2025 Juno Awards.

The Calgary-raised McRae and Burlington, Ont.-native Ross each have five nominations, including in the single and artist of the year categories, as well as for the viewer-voted fan choice award.

Both artists are also up for album of the year — McRae for her sophomore record Think Later, and Ross for Complicated.

They’re trailed by fellow fan choice nominees Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd who each hold four noms.

McRae has been a favourite of the Junos since she picked up her first nomination in 2021. She won two awards last year — artist of the year and single of the year for her hit “Greedy.”

Ross is newer on the Junos radar, having only previously been nominated for the fan choice prize.

4:58 Josh Ross on his new single and hitting the road with Nickelback

Other big nominees this year are Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, two breakout stars of the Punjabi music scene. They’re both nominated three times, including in the newly minted South Asian music recording of the year category.

The Junos take place in Vancouver on March 30 with crooner Michael Bublé as host.

This year’s album of the year contenders represent an array of languages, with Elisapie’s Inuktitut recorded in the Inuk singer’s native tongue, Quebec singer Roxane Bruneau’s Submergé in French and Sukha’s Undisputed in Punjabi. McRae’s Think Later and Ross’s Complicated are both in English.

For single of the year, the nominees are Ross for “Single Again,” Aujla’s “Winning Speech,” “Mendes for “Why Why Why,” McRae with “Exes” and “Timeless,” a collaboration between the Weeknd and Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti.

Rock band Sum 41, which recently wrapped a farewell tour, was previously announced as the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee.

Matthew Samuels, better known as Toronto producer Boi-1da, will receive the international achievement award for a career that includes working on Drake’s first mixtape.

Burlington, Ont.-native Sarah Harmer is this year’s humanitarian award recipient for her support of environmental and human rights issues.

5:29 Singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer tees up a free concert to raise awareness about Kingston’s upcoming referendum

You can view the complete list of 2025 Juno Award nominees below:

TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE

bbno$ Independent*Stem

Dean Brody Starseed

Jade Eagleson Starseed

Josh Ross Universal

Karan Aujla Independent*Warner

Les Cowboys Fringants Les Disques de La Tribu*Propagande

Preston Pablo Universal

Shawn Mendes Universal

Tate McRae RCA*Sony

The Weeknd XO*Universal

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Single Again Josh Ross Universal

Winning Speech Karan Aujla Independent

Why Why Why Shawn Mendes Island*Universal

exes Tate McRae RCA*Sony

Timeless The Weeknd & Playboi Carti XO*Universal

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Inuktitut Elisapie Bonsound*Sony

Complicated Josh Ross Universal

Submergé Roxane Bruneau Disques Artic*Sony

UNDISPUTED Sukha GK*Universal

THINK LATER Tate McRae RCA*Sony

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Alexander Stewart FAE*The Orchard

AP Dhillon Republic*Universal

AR Paisley Warner

Chris Grey Rebellion Records

EKKSTACY Dine Alone*The Orchard

Nemahsis Independent

Owen Riegling Universal

Sukha GK*Universal

Tony Ann Decca*Universal

Zeina Artist Partner Group

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Josh Ross Universal

Kaytranada RCA*Sony

Shawn Mendes Island*Universal

Tate McRae RCA*Sony

The Weeknd XO*Universal

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Crash Adams Warner

Mother Mother Warner

Spiritbox BMG*Universal

Sum 41 Rise BMG*Universal

The Beaches Independent*AWAL

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR SOLO ARTIST

Signature Philip Glass Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard

Messiaen Barbara Hannigan Alpha Classics*Naxos

freezing Emily D’Angelo Deutsche Grammophon*Universal

Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth India Gailey Red Shift*Believe

Williams Violin Concerto No. 1; Bernstein Serenade James Ehnes Pentatone*Naxos/The Orchard

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SMALL ENSEMBLE)

Known To Dreamers: Black Voices in Canadian Art Song Canadian Art Song Project Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos

Rituæls collectif9 Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard

East is East Infusion Baroque Leaf*Naxos

Marie Hubert : Fille du Roy Karina Gauvin ATMA*Universal

Kevin Lau: Under a Veil of Stars St. John-Mercer-Park Trio Leaf*Naxos

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (LARGE ENSEMBLE)

Ispiciwin Luminous Voices Leaf*Naxos

Alikeness Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia, conducted by/dirigé par Mark Fewer featuring Aiyun Huang, Deantha Edmunds and Mark Fewer Leaf*Naxos

Sibelius 2 & 5 Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by/dirigé par Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Universal

Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande & Verklärte Nacht Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by/dirigé par Rafael Payare Pentatone*Naxos/PIAS

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by/dirigé par Gustavo Gimeno featuring Marc-André Hamelin and Nathalie Forget Harmonia Mundi

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO)

Montreal Jazz Series 1 (Échanges Synaptiques) André Leroux Disques BG*Believe

The Head Of A Mouse Audrey Ochoa Chronograph*Fontana North

Portrait of Right Now Jocelyn Gould Independent

Slice of Life Larnell Lewis Independent

The Antrim Coast Mark Kelso Modica

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (GROUP)

Time Will Tell Andy Milne and Unison Sunnyside*AMPED

Reverence Carn Davidson 9 Independent

Harbour Christine Jensen Jazz Orchestra Justin Time*F.A.B./Nettwerk

Gravity Jeremy Ledbetter Trio Independent

Jaya Raagaverse Independent

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Oh Mother Andrea Superstein Cellar*La Reserve

Hello! How Are You? Caity Gyorgy La Reserve*The Orchard

Winter Song Kellylee Evans Independent

Wintersongs Laila Biali Independent/Believe

Magpie Sarah Jerrom TPR*Outside In

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Disaster Pony Disaster Pony Independent*The Orchard

Distant Places Eric Bearclaw Independent

Ginger Beef Ginger Beef Independent

memory palace Intervals Independent*Believe

Confluencias Melón Jimenez & Lara Wong Independent

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

This Old Life Big Dave McLean Cordova Bay*Fontana North

New Orleans Sessions Blue Moon Marquee Independent

YEAH! David Gogo Cordova Bay*Fontana North

Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit Samantha King & The Midnight Outfit Independent

One Guitar Woman Sue Foley Stony Plain*Fontana North

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Hemispheres Inn Echo Independent

Retro Man … More and More (Expanded Edition) Jake Vaadeland Jayward*The Orchard

Domino! La Bottine Souriante LABE*Sony/The Orchard

The Road Back Home (Live) Loreena McKennitt Independent*Universal

At The End Of The Day Sylvia Tyson Stony Plain*Fontana North

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Anniversary Abigail Lapell Outside

For Eden Boy Golden Six Shooter*The Orchard

Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now Donovan Woods End Times*The Orchard

Pathways Julian Taylor Howling Turtle*ADA

Strange Medicine Kaia Kater acronym*The Orchard

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Compass Project – West Album Brett Kissel Independent*Universal

Dallas Smith Dallas Smith Big Loud*Universal

Complicated Josh Ross Universal

Nobody’s Born With A Broken Heart MacKenzie Porter Big Loud*Universal

Going Home Tyler Joe Miller Independent*The Orchard

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Inuktitut Elisapie Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard

Revelation Leif Vollebekk Secret City*F.A.B.

Healing Power Terra Lightfoot Sonic Unyon*Universal

We were born here, what’s your excuse? The Secret Beach Victory Pool*The Orchard

Never Better Wild Rivers Nettwerk*F.A.B./Nettwerk

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

When a Thought Grows Wings Luna Li In Real Life*AWAL

Verbathim Nemahsis Independent

Magpie Peach Pit Columbia*Sony

What’s The Point Ruby Waters Independent*Dine Alone

Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden Valley Universal

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Pages Big Wreck Sonic Unyon*Universal

Vices JJ Wilde Black Box

Grief Chapter Mother Mother Warner

Set Your Pussy Free NOBRO Dine Alone*The Orchard

Heaven :x: Hell Sum 41 Rise/BMG*Universal

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyond the Reach of the Sun Anciients Season of Mist*The Orchard

PowerNerd Devin Townsend InsideOutMusic*Sony

Fire Kittie Sumerian*Virgin

The Fear of Fear Spiritbox BMG*Universal

ULTRAPOWER Striker Independent

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Roses Aphrose Independent

Boundless Possibilities Celeigh Cardinal Independent

Transitions Kellie Loder Independent*Warner

Songs of Love & Death Maddee Ritter Independent*Universal

Lovers’ Gothic Maïa Davies acronym

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

bleeding heart Alexander Stewart FAE*The Orchard

if this is it… Jamie Fine Universal

Anywhere But Here Preston Pablo 31 East*Universal

Shawn Shawn Mendes Island*Universal

THINK LATER Tate McRae RCA*Sony

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

UH HUH DijahSB Never Worry*The Orchard

No Time Interplanetary Criminal & SadBoi Room Two*Columbia

Give in to you REZZ, Virtual Riot & One True God Monstercat

Call Me When So Sus Independent

FOUL TASTE WAWA Independent

UNDERGROUND DANCE SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Bamboo Ciel Independent

Keepsake Destrata Independent

Distant Memories Hernan Cattaneo, Hicky & Kalo Independent

La Vérité Jesse Mac Cormack, Charlie Houston & Brö Secret City*F.A.B

WTP Suray Sertin Altered States*Universal

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Honey Caribou Merge*F.A.B

Union ÈBONY Independent*ADA

Love, Care, Kindness & Hope Fred Everything Lazy Days*Prime Direct

Timeless Kaytranada RCA*Sony

This but More Priori NAFF*One Eye Witness

RAP SINGLE OF THE YEAR

People Classified Independent

Double The Fun Haviah Mighty Independent

SHUT UP Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal

BBE Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sony

Hier encore Souldia & Lost Disques 7ième Ciel

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR

96 Miles From Bethlehem Belly SALXCO*Universal

Luke’s View Classified Independent

The Flower That Knew DijahSB Lowly

See You When I See You… Dom Vallie Awesome*The Orchard

RED FUTURE Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sony

TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Limbo Aqyila Sony

The Worst Benita Independent*Believe

Cyan Blue Charlotte Day Wilson Independent*The Orchard

Halfway Broken Luna Elle Hot Freestyle*Independent

VELVET SOUL THEHONESTGUY Independent*Believe

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Bloom Aqyila Sony

Noire Avenoir Independent*LISTEN TO THE KIDS

FOR THE BOY IN ME Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*The Orchard

LOONY LOONY Independent*AWAL

Eastend Confessions Zeina Artist Partner Group

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Born to Be Free Exco Levi Independent

FALLBACK King Cruff & Runkus Tuff Gong*Universal

Destiny Lee “Scratch” Perry & Bob Riddim Independent

Sky’s The Limit Skystar Independent

Rise Tonya P Independent

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Shun Beh Nats’ujeh: We Are Healing Through Songs Kym Gouchie Independent

Penny Penguin Raffi & Good Lovelies Independent*Universal

Riley Rocket: Songs From Season One Riley Rocket and Megablast Independent

Buon Appetito Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats Golden Carrot*The Orchard

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro “Rhyme Travellers” Young Maestro Independent

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Wonder Woman Courtney Gilmour Comedy Records*Downtown

Honourable Intentions Debra DiGiovanni Independent

Popcorn Ivan Decker Independent

Sad Witch Jess Salomon Independent

Down With Tech Nathan Macintosh Comedy Records*Downtown

TRADITIONAL INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

New Comings Black Bear Singers Independent

Winston & I Brianna Lizotte Independent

Travelling Home Cree Confederation Independent

REZilience Northern Cree Independent

Ostesihtowin-“Brotherhood” Young Spirit Independent

CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Precious Diamonds Adrian Sutherland Independent

Boundless Possibilities Celeigh Cardinal Independent

Brown Man Sebastian Gaskin Ishkōdé*Universal

RED FUTURE Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sony

Pretty Red Bird Tia Wood Sony

FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Aliocha Schneider Aliocha Schneider Les Disques Audiogramme*Sony/The Orchard

Demain il fera beau Fredz La Taniere*Believe

Toutes les rues sont silencieuses Jay Scøtt Disques 7ième Ciel*Believe

Abracadabra Klô Pelgag Secret City*F.A.B.

Pub Royal Les Cowboys Fringants Les Disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

elenee. Elenee Independent

My Foundation Jordan St. Cyr Independent*The Orchard

Restore Ryan Ofei Independent*Platoon/Believe

Miracle In The Making Tehillah Worship Independent

Hymns Alive (Live) Toronto Mass Choir Independent*Believe

GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Aarambh Abby V Sufiscore

Kanzafula Ahmed Moneka Lulaworld*Independent

Malak Didon Electrofone*Independent

Dankoroba Djely Tapa Independent*Believe

Niebla Ramon Chicharron Independent*Believe

SOUTH ASIAN MUSIC RECORDING OF THE YEAR

The Brownprint AP Dhillon Republic*Universal

COOLIN Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga & Jazzy B Warner

Love Like That Jonita Gandhi Warner

Tauba Tauba (From “Bad Newz”) Karan Aujla T-Series

Arul Yanchan Produced & Sandeep Narayan Independent

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Erik M. Grice (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Vanessa Elizabeth Heins (Photographer/Photographe)

Chandler – Wyatt C. Louis Independent*Universal

Gabriel Noel Altrows (Art Director/Directeur artistique, Illustrator/Illustrateur)

Good Kid 4 – Good Kid Independent/The Orchard

Kee Avil, Jacqueline Beaumont (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Fatine-Violette Sabiri (Photographer/Photographe)

Spine – Kee Avil Constellation*Secretly Canadian

Keenan Gregory (Art Director/Directeur artistique)

Altruistic – Royal Tusk MNRK

Kevin Hearn, Lauchlan Reid (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Antoine Jean Moonen (Designer/Concepteur), Lauchlan Reid (Illustrator/Illustrateur)

Basement Days – The Glacials Celery*IDLA

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Human Adrian Villagomez Apashe & Wasiu Kannibalen*Create

Nasty Jonah Haber Tinashe Independent

GRAVITY Jorden Lee Sean Leon Independent

Name of God Mustafa Mustafa Arts & Crafts*Universal

Jump Cut Winston Hacking Corridor Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

“intro (end of the world)” – co-producer/co-producteur Ariana Grande, Nick Lee, Shintaro Yasuda

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal

“Bought The Earth” – co-producer/co-producteur Calton McDowell, Charlie Coffeen, Rex Kudo

2093 – Yeat Universal

“Let It Breathe” – co-producer/co-producteur Charlie Coffeen, Carton, REWIND, Rex Kudo, Russell Boring, The Kount

11th Dimension – Ski Mask the Slump God Republic*Universal

“Tiger Eye” – co-producer/co-producteur Akeel Henry

Tiger Eye – LOONY Independent*AWAL

“DISHONORED” – co-producer/co-producteur Jack Rochon, Leonardo Dessi, Matthew Sean Leon

IN LOVING MEMORY – Sean Leon, Jessie Reyez Independent

“In The Dirt” – co-producer/co-producteurRussell Vitale, Brad Watt, A.J. Hall

Russ Independent

Akeel Henry

“Spin feat. Victoria Monét” – co-producer/co-producteur Yonatan Ayal

MEGAN – Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl*Warner

“Smoke” – co-producer/co-producteur Bongo ByTheWay

Smoke – Ari Lennox Interscope*Dreamville

“Shake feat. Jeremih” – co-producer/co-producteur Bongo ByTheWay, Kareen Lomax, Trey Campbell

Trouble In Paradise – Chlöe Parkwood*Sony

“Oh, Wait… feat. Nao” – co-producer/co-producteur Ari PenSmith, Blake Straus

Love’s Letter (Deluxe) – Shae Universe, Independent

“I Choose You” – co-producer/co-producteur Yonatan Ayal

Say Yes – Melanie Fiona Independent

“Love Ain’t Guaranteed” – co-producer/co-producteur Harry Beech

Redemption – MIST Warner

Evan Blair

“Pretty Slowly”

Benson Boone Warner

“Beautiful Things”

Benson Boone Warner

“club heaven”

Nessa Barrett Warner

“No High”

David Kushner Independent

“this is how a woman leaves”

Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia*Sony

“i hope i never fall in love”

Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia*Sony

Jack Rochon

“II HANDS II HEAVEN” – co-producer/co-producteur Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony

“PROTECTOR” – co-producer/co-producteur Beyoncé

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony

“JOLENE” – co-producer/co-producteur Alex Vickery, Beyoncé, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Khirye Tyler

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony

“My Way” – co-producer/co-producteur Charlotte Day Wilson, Leon Thomas

Cyan Blue – Charlotte Day Wilson Stone Woman Music*Independent

“Crash” – co-producer/co-producteur Aaron Paris, Aidan, Alex Goldblatt, Khris Riddick, Mariel Gomerez-Rodriguez, Oak

CRASH – Kehlani TSNMI/Atlantic Records*Warner

“Tears (Feat. Omah Lay)” – co-producer/co-producteur Etienne, GuiltyBeatz, Mariel Gomerez-Rodriguez, Oak, Symphony

CRASH – Kehlani TSNMI/Atlantic*Warner

Shawn Everett

“II MOST WANTED” – co-producer/co-producteur Beyoncé, Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony

“Found Heaven”

Found Heaven – Conan Gray Republic*Universal

“Bright Lights” – co-producer/co-producteur Jonathan Rado

Bright Lights – The Killers Island*Universal

“I Don’t” – co-producer/co-producteur Brittany Howard

What Now – Brittany Howard, Island*Universal

“Eye of the Night”

Found Heaven- Conan Gray, Republic*Universal

“Prove it to You” – co-producer/co-producteur Brittany Howard

What Now – Brittany Howard, Island*Universal

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

George Seara

“Soft Spot”

Requiem – keshi Island*Universal

“Dream”

Requiem – keshi Island*Universal

Hill Kourkoutis

“Ghost”

Ghost – Sebastian Gaskin Ishkōdé*Universal

“Should We”

Razzle – Emi Jeen UGIV Music*Symphonic

Mitch McCarthy

“Good Luck, Babe!”

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan Island*Universal

“Make You Mine”

Make You Mine – Madison Beer Epic*Sony

Serban Ghenea

“Please Please Please”

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter Island*Universal

“Lose Control”

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) – Teddy Swims Warner

Shawn Everett

“Don’t Forget Me”

Don’t Forget Me – Maggie Rogers Capitol*Universal

“Deeper Well”

Deeper Well- Kacey Musgraves Interscope*Universal

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

Angmalukisaa Deantha Edmunds Independent*Leaf/Naxos

the fog in our poise Gabriel Dharmoo Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos

L’écoute du perdu : III. « Voix jetées » Keiko Devaux ATMA*Universal

Dark Flower Linda Catlin Smith Redshift*Independent

String Quartet No. 4 “Insects and Machines” Vivian Fung Independent

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

PUBLISHER: XO MUSIC PUBLISHING/UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

“Dancing in the Flames” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Max Martin, Oscar Holter

Dancing in the Flames – The Weeknd XO*Universal

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Timeless” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Blessed, Jarrod “Twisco” Morgan, Jordan Terrell Carter, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Lawson, Mark Williams, MIKE DEAN, Pharrel Williams, Raul Cubina (Volta), Tariq “BL$$D” Sharrieff

Timeless – The Weeknd XO * Universal

PUBLISHER: XO MUSIC PUBLISHING/UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

“São Paulo” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Agustinho Raphael Dos Santos, Andre Luiz Viegas, Everton Ramos De Araujo, Flavio Seraphim De Almeida, Larissa de Macedo Machado, Marcelo Nei Leal, MIKE DEAN, Sean Solymar, Tatiana Dos Santos Lourenco, Washington Luis Costa Vaz

Sao Paulo – The Weeknd, Anitta XO * Universal

AP Dhillon

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Old Money” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Abdul Aziz Dieng, Chris Mathew LaRocca-Cerrone, Luke Maurizio Mauti, Michael Tompa, Robert Benvegnu, Satinderpal Singh

The Brownprint – AP Dhillon Republic*Universal

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Losing Myself feat. Gunna” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Abdul Aziz Dieng, Herman Atwal, , Luke Maurizio Mauti, Rashpal Singh, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens

Losing Myself feat. Gunna – AP Dhillon Republic*Universal

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Bora Bora (feat. Arya Starr)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Anas Rahmoune, Joseph Watchorn, Mason Tanner, Satinderpal Singh

The Brownprint – AP Dhillon Republic*Universal

Jessie Reyez

PUBLISHER: BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP

“Child of Fire” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Oladipo Omishore, Spencer Stewart, Tiffany Day

Child of Fire – Jessie Reyez Independant*Fuga

PUBLISHER: FMLY/BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP

“RIDIN (feat. Lil Wayne)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Dwayne Carter, Jeff Gitelman, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson

RIDIN (feat. Lil Wayne) – Jessie Reyez Island*Universal

PUBLISHER: FMLY/BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP

“SHUT UP feat. Big Sean” – co-songwriter/co-compositeurs Christopher Smith, Giovani Figueroa-Borges, Julian Harris, Nolan Lambroza, Sean Anderson, Uforo Ebong

SHUT UP feat. Big Sean – Jessie Reyez Island*Universal

Mustafa

PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

“Name of God” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Aaron Dessner, Simon Hessman,

Dunya – Mustafa Arts&Crafts*Universal

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Leaving Toronto” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Jonah Yano, Rodaidh Mcdonald, Simon Hessman

Dunya – Mustafa Arts&Crafts*Universal

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“I’ll Go Anywhere” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Simon Hessman

Dunya – Mustafa Arts&Crafts*Universal

Nemah Hasan

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“stick of gum” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Danny Casio, Pablo Bowman

Verbathim – Nemah Hasan Independent

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“you wore it better” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Danny Casio, Pablo Bowman

Verbathim – Nemah Hasan Independent

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“coloured concrete” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Danny Casio, Pablo Bowman

Verbathim – Nemah Hasan Independent

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (NON-PERFORMER)

Evan Blair

PUBLISHER: SELECTORSONGS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

“Beautiful Things” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Benson Boone, Jackson Lafrantz Larsen

Beautiful Things – Benson Boone Warner

PUBLISHER: SELECTORSONGS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

“Pretty Slowly” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Benson Boone, Jackson Lafrantz Larsen

Pretty Slowly – Benson Boone Warner

PUBLISHER: SELECTORSONGS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

“i hope i never fall in love” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Delacey, Lucy Healey, Maren Morris

Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia * Sony

Lowell

PUBLISHER: ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP WEST/KOBALT MUSIC GROUP

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Atia “Ink” Boggs, Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony

PUBLISHER: ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP WEST/KOBALT MUSIC GROUP

“BODYGUARD” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Beatty, Shantoni Ajane Nichols, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony

PUBLISHER: ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP WEST/KOBALT MUSIC GROUP

“Takes One To Know One” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eliza Enman-Mcdaniel, Gus van Go, Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl

Takes One To Know One – The Beaches Independent*AWAL

Nathan Ferraro

PUBLISHER: HEART AND ART MUS/SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Atia “Ink” Boggs, Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Raphael Saadiq

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé Columbia*Sony

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Smoke” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Akeel Henry, Ant Clemons, Courtney Salter, Uforo Ebong Smoke – Ari Lennox Interscope*Universal

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Michael Wise, Sofia Camara

Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent) – Sofia Camara Universal

Shaun Frank

PUBLISHER: REGICIDE ENT/CANADIANA MUS

“Love Somebody” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Ashley Gorley, Elof Loelv, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Bryon, Martina Sorbara, Morgan Wallen, Nicholas Gale, Ryan Vojtesak, Steve Richard Francis Mastroianni, Yaakov Gruzman

Love Somebody – Morgan Wallen Big Loud*Mercury/Republic/Universal

PUBLISHER: WARNER-TAMERLANE PUBLISHING CO / CANADIANA MUS

“Training Season” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Dua Lipa, Kevin Parker, Martina Sorbara, Nicholas Gate, Steve Francis Richard Mastroianni, Tobias Jesso Jr., Yaakov Gruzman

Training Season – Dua Lipa Warner

PUBLISHER: SELF PUBLISHED

“Sideways” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs A. Graham, David Karbal, Marcel Kosic, Richard Beynon, Tiernan Kelly, Tinashe Sibanda

DIAMANTE – Gordo Independent

Tobias Jesso Jr.

PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

“Houdini” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Danny L Harle, Kevin Parker

Houdini – Dua Lipa Warner

PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

“push me over” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Catherine Hope Gavin, Josette Maskin, Maren Morris, Naomi McPherson

Intermission – Maren Morris Columbia*Sony

PUBLISHER: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

“Come Show Me” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Camila Cabello, DJ Spinn (Morris Anthony Harper), Jasper Harris, Pablo Diaz-Reixa

C,XOXO (Magic City Edition) – Camila Cabello Interscope*Universal