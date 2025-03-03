Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Belmont

By Michael King Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 10:14 am
1 min read
A police cruiser sits in front of a duplex in the community of Belmont. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the southwest community of Belmont. Global News
The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Belmont Drive S.W. around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, a woman was found dead at the scene.

One person was taken into custody for questioning and police said investigators believe this was a targeted incident, adding there is no risk to the public.

Officers still had one half of a duplex and the front yard taped off with a police unit holding the scene as of 8 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crimestoppers.

