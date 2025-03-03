Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Belmont

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Belmont Drive S.W. around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, a woman was found dead at the scene.
One person was taken into custody for questioning and police said investigators believe this was a targeted incident, adding there is no risk to the public.
Officers still had one half of a duplex and the front yard taped off with a police unit holding the scene as of 8 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crimestoppers.
