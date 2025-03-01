Huge economic benefit expected from 2025 Brier event in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Kelowna, B.C., had an energetic vibe on Friday.

The streets and waterfront promenade were extra busy as thousands of visitors descended on the city from all over Canada, some even from abroad.

“I’m from Switzerland, Bern, Switzerland,” said Richard Stern.

Stern, like thousands of others, travelled to Kelowna for the 2025 Montana’s Brier, a 10-day Canadian curling championship event that is waking up an otherwise sleepy time of year.

“What’s important about these events like the Brier, it is starting off our season,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna. “It’s just going to help keep the momentum going into spring and summer for all of our tourism related businesses.”

The local tourism industry is expecting an earlier-than-normal boost as many visitors plan on staying the entire 10 days and spending money in the Central Okanagan.

“I’m a shopper,” said Maureen Kozar, visiting from Manitoba. “I will be checking all those little boutique shops as I walk around the streets, so that is what I will be spending my money on.”

According to Tourism Kelowna, the economic impact is expected to be significant.

“The estimated economic impact could be anywhere from $12 million to $14 million of new spending just here in our area alone,” Ballantyne said. “It is huge and when you think of the ripple effect of that going out across the region.”

Restaurants like Central Kitchen and Bar are already feeling the impact.

“Lots of phone calls, reservations. We are already seeing team members, Team BC was in last night,” said restaurant co-owner Jared Lee. “It’s massive. I mean, we are coming off of last year which seemed slower in the tourism industry.”

Local hotels are also benefitting in a big way.

According to Tourism Kelowna, the event amounts to about 9,000 room nights over the 10-day period.

“We have definitely seen a bit of an uptick in our occupancy, ” said Jason Guyitt, the general manager of the Eldorado Resort. “It is bringing people that maybe not normally come to the Okanagan at this time of year. It has actually brought some people here. You can feel the energy and the excitement.”

The Brier wraps up on March 9.