Risk of slipping high across Saskatoon as snowmelt freezes

Even for an able-bodied person, walking on ice is dangerous.

With recently melted snow turning sidewalks into skating rinks, Saskatoon’s Fire Department says the risk of slips increases significantly.

“They become a lot more common when the weather changes like this, especially with the amount of snow we’ve had this year,” says Rielly Knock, Saskatoon Fire’s Director of Community Relationships. “We see, generally speaking, falls in the fall and spring when conditions are changing all the time.”

The fire department has responded to thousands of calls for lift-assists in the last year.

“So last year, the ‘Steps to Safety’ program, the lift assists that we had, we did 1,725 of those lifts. And this year so far we’ve done 298,” says Knock.

Icy surfaces pose risks to the elderly and those with disabilities like Bobbi Janzen, who is blind and requires a guide dog to get around.

“It benefits the young mom down the street that has two little ones and has to navigate with the stroller,” says Janzen. “It benefits the guide dog user. It benefits my friends who are wheelchair users. It benefits my neighbours in general, because what if they slip getting into their car?”

Hunter Reavley is one such resident who would benefit from clearer sidewalks, often using a wheelchair for mobility.

She notes icy paths can make it challenging to move even a short distance.

“Being in a wheelchair with the snow and with the melting snow, you really can’t. It’s super unpredictable,” says Reavley.

Residents are asked to clear pathways on their property, applying ice melt or sand to enhance traction where possible.

Saskatoon Fire suggests wearing ice spikes on footwear to avoid slips, noting it’s important to minimize harm to yourself if it happens.

“The best one I might have would be keep your hands free,” says Knock. “You don’t want to end up going ‘yard sale’ and losing all your items when you do go down.”