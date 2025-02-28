Grass fire breaks out as City of Lethbridge issues fire ban for Oldman River valley

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews in Lethbridge, Alta., were called out to a grass fire in the Oldman River valley on Friday afternoon, just one day after the city issued a fire ban for the area.

In a post on social media the city was asking people to avoid the area west of Scenic Drive, between Scenic Drive Dog Run and Scenic Heights Apartments to give crews space to fight the fire.

It also warned that smoke from the fire may be visible in surrounding neighbourhoods.

The city said the fire was brought under control shortly before 4:00 p.m on Friday.

On Thursday the City of Lethbridge issued a fire ban for the Oldman River valley blaming the recent warm, windy weather, combined with low humidity and lack of snow for the increase in the fire danger.

The fire ban means no open fires are allowed in the river valley.

The city is also asking residents to be careful when disposing of cigarettes and other smoking materials because they can easily ignite a fire in the dry vegetation.

Smoke seen rising from a fire in the Old Man River valley just west of Scenic Drive in Lethbridge on Friday.

A fire advisory has also been issued for nearby Lethbridge county, which means no fires are allowed if winds stronger than 25 km/h nare in the forecast.

The county will continue to issue burning permits, and residents are still allowed to use recreational fire pits, incinerators and burn barrels but they must ensure they have enough water available on site to fully extinguish the fire after burning is complete.

“We’re asking everyone to take extra precautions,” said Heath Wright, Regional Manager of Emergency Services for Lethbridge County. “A small spark or ember from an unattended fire or discarded cigarette can start a grass fire that could quickly get out of control.”

The county also warned that further fire restrictions or a fire ban may be put in place if conditions do not improve.

The temperature in Lethbridge on Friday was forecast to be around 15 C with winds gusting to about 32 km/h, but it’s forecast to be around 18 C on Saturday with winds gusts up to 50 km/h. .

The latest information on the fire situation across Alberta is also available online at albertafirebans.ca.