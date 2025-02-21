Menu

Environment

Southern Alberta farmers optimistic for 2025 growing season

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Though it's too soon to predict for sure, experts are saying southern Alberta is in good condition in terms of drought and precipitation, and the season ahead is currently looking favourable for the region's farmers and producers. Jordan Prentice reports.
Mother Nature appears to be on the right track for agriculture in southern Alberta for the upcoming season, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC).

AAFC agroclimate specialist Trevor Hadwen said the province headed into winter in “fairly good conditions.”

“We did not have any drought, except in the extreme west corner of the province,” said Hadwen.

“That was a change from the past number of years, where we’ve seen very dry conditions over much of southern Alberta.”

While the outlook may be good as of right now, the next few months are integral to the reservoirs that feed the region’s irrigation systems, and rely on spring run-off from the mountains and foothills.

“The reservoirs, right now, are below-normal capacity for this time of year,” said Hadwen. “That, along with below normal snowpack, is causing some concern.”

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

