Psych assessment ordered for man charged with murder in B.C. cyclist hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island man accused of murder in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist will undergo a court-ordered psychiatric assessment.

Steven Squires is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8 death of 54-year-old Rodney Kelly, near Cumberland.

2:15 Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run

Squires will be assessed at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam to determine his mental capacity at the time of the alleged offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelly was cycling on the Comox Valley Parkway when he was struck just over one year ago.

He was found by Dave Nuttall, who was driving home from work and saw Kelly’s flashlight shining out of a ditch.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I realized this had to have been a bad accident because the bike was mangled, the wheels were folded, the frame was bent,” he told Global News in a March 2024 interview.

“I said, ‘Were you hit by a car?’ He said, ‘I wasn’t hit by a car, that’s preposterous.”

2:41 Family of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Kelly later died of his injuries.

In a highly unusual twist, the case went from a suspected hit-and-run to a first-degree murder charge against Squires in just three days.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Criminal Code, first-degree murder requires planning and deliberation to kill someone but does not require the killer to know the victim.

Last Friday, Squires’ defence filed an application to have him declared not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD).

1:59 Man charged with murder in Courtenay cyclist’s death from hit-and-run

The defence told the court Squires did not know the victim and does not have a criminal record.

The court has heard that when Squires was in high school he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act, and that his family has a history of schizophrenia on his mother’s side.

It also heard Squires went into a lengthy period of isolation prior to the incident, and how his mother found a drawing of him ascending to heaven.

Story continues below advertisement

Squires remains in custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 24 in Courtenay.

–with files from Rumina Daya