Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump says Poilievre ‘not a MAGA guy,’ calls Freeland a ‘whack’

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canadian goods starting March 4'
Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canadian goods starting March 4
RELATED: Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canadian goods starting March 4
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on domestic Canadian politics as his deadline to impose steep tariffs on Canada inches closer.

In an interview with The Spectator, Trump called Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland terrible and “a whack” — and claimed credit for her resignation as finance minister.

Trump also remarked on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, saying that “his biggest problem is he’s not a MAGA guy.”

Click to play video: '‘Canada will never be the 51st state’: Ford sends message to Trump in Ontario election victory speech'
‘Canada will never be the 51st state’: Ford sends message to Trump in Ontario election victory speech

An edited transcript of the Thursday interview with Trump did not provide any new insights into what Canada might do to stop the devastating duties from going forward next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after both countries agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

Trump said Thursday he hadn’t seen any progress from Canada and Mexico.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices