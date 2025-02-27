Red ink, tax cuts, debt payments: Highlights of Alberta’s 2025 budget

The province tabled its 2025 Alberta budget on Thursday.
Here are some of the highlights:
- $5.2-billion deficit with deficits in following two years
- Taxpayer-supported debt to reach $93 billion
- Debt-servicing costs at $3 billion
- Overall spending up to more than $79 billion with more money for contingencies, tariffs and disasters
- Kindergarten to Grade 12 school spending up to almost $10 billion
- Education property taxes rising over six per cent for home and business property owners
- $26 billion for capital projects including schools, hospitals and other health-care facilities, and highways.
- $1 billion for personal income tax cuts.
- $106 million over three years for downtown Edmonton revitalization near Edmonton Oilers arena
- Personal income tax revenue to fall to $15 billion, corporate tax revenue down to $7 billion
- Population growth moderate but still rising at 2.5 per cent
