National

Calendar

Calendar

Trending Now

Politics

Red ink, tax cuts, debt payments: Highlights of Alberta’s 2025 budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta budget: UCP delivers promised tax break to Albertans'
Alberta budget: UCP delivers promised tax break to Albertans
The UCP government is following through on a promise it made years ago in the 2025 Alberta provincial budget. Morgan Black has the details.
The province tabled its 2025 Alberta budget on Thursday.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • $5.2-billion deficit with deficits in following two years
  • Taxpayer-supported debt to reach $93 billion
  • Debt-servicing costs at $3 billion
  • Overall spending up to more than $79 billion with more money for contingencies, tariffs and disasters
  • Kindergarten to Grade 12 school spending up to almost $10 billion
  • Education property taxes rising over six per cent for home and business property owners
  • $26 billion for capital projects including schools, hospitals and other health-care facilities, and highways.
  • $1 billion for personal income tax cuts.
  • $106 million over three years for downtown Edmonton revitalization near Edmonton Oilers arena
  • Personal income tax revenue to fall to $15 billion, corporate tax revenue down to $7 billion
  • Population growth moderate but still rising at 2.5 per cent
For a more detailed read on the budget breakdown, visit this story.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

