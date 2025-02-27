SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Alberta budget day arrives amid talk of U.S. tariffs, possible tax cuts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 10:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government to unveil latest budget on Thursday'
Alberta government to unveil latest budget on Thursday
WATCH ABOVE (From Feb. 26, 2025): The Alberta government is set to announce its new budget on Thursday. Kendra Slugoski has the details.
The looming threat of U.S. tariffs along with a potential tax cut are expected to dominate Alberta’s budget today.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says addressing affordability is a prime concern, but the uncertainty surrounding tariffs makes the budget more challenging.

By legislation, the province can’t run a budget deficit unless revenue drops by $1 billion or more — something Horner warns could happen in the case of tariffs.

Click to play video: 'Smith says Albertans need to ‘brace for deficits’ ahead of 2025 budget'
Smith says Albertans need to ‘brace for deficits’ ahead of 2025 budget

He says the United Conservative Party government is planning for a set of scenarios assuming tariffs in some way are coming soon from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Economist Charles St-Arnaud says Alberta will need to be prudent in case it needs to stimulate the economy.

Opposition NDP finance critic Court Ellingson says his party wants to see the government address affordability and support public services but is expecting spending cuts.

Click to play video: 'Public Interest Alberta talks about provincial government’s upcoming budget'
Public Interest Alberta talks about provincial government’s upcoming budget
© 2025 The Canadian Press

