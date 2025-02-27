Woman killed in collision between vehicle and train near Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a train northwest of Airdrie on Thursday.

Alberta RCMP said the afternoon crash happened just east of Range Road 11 and Township Road 274, west of Dixon Stevenson Trail.

View image in full screen RCMP say a woman, who was the only person in the car, was killed when the vehicle collided with a train near Airdrie on Thursday. Global News

Photos and video of the scene show what appears to be a white sedan in the ditch alongside a Canadian National locomotive and a line of tanker cars.

The RCMP said the woman driving the vehicle, who was the only person in it, was pronounced dead on scene.

View image in full screen RCMP say there was no danger to the public after a fatal collision between a vehicle and a train pulling a line of tanker cars near Airdrie on Thursday. Global News

There were no other injuries and police said there was no danger to the public.

Roads in the area were also shut down for a few hours until emergency crews were able to clear the scene around 3:00 p.m..