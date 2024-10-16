Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate fatal CTrain collision

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews in Calgary were called out to a fatal crash involving a Ctrain and a pedestrian near the Bridgeland LRT station shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a CTrain near the Bridgeland LRT station on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was killed after being struck by a CTrain just east of the Bridgeland station Wednesday morning, the Calgary Fire Department confirms.

Emergency crews in Calgary were called out to a collision along the CTrain tracks just after 7 a.m.

The collision, which happened during the busy morning rush hour, forced Calgary Transit to shut down service between the Bridgeland and Franklin stations for several hours.

Shuttle buses were brought in to help commuters travel between the stations and downtown.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Traffic along westbound Memorial Drive was also backed up as investigators worked to try to determine the cause of the crash.

So far there’s no word on what caused the collision.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices