Calgary police investigate fatal CTrain collision

One person was killed after being struck by a CTrain just east of the Bridgeland station Wednesday morning, the Calgary Fire Department confirms.
Emergency crews in Calgary were called out to a collision along the CTrain tracks just after 7 a.m.
The collision, which happened during the busy morning rush hour, forced Calgary Transit to shut down service between the Bridgeland and Franklin stations for several hours.
Shuttle buses were brought in to help commuters travel between the stations and downtown.
Traffic along westbound Memorial Drive was also backed up as investigators worked to try to determine the cause of the crash.
So far there’s no word on what caused the collision.
