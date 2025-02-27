Homicide team identifies Pemberton victim, seeks information from public

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified a woman who was found unresponsive in Pemberton, B.C., on Feb. 22.
RCMP were called to the 7400 block of Prospect Street around 10 a.m., along with British Columbia Emergency Health Services. The woman was declared dead at the scene.
Get breaking National news
The woman’s death has been deemed suspicious and IHIT has taken over the investigation.
IHIT has identified the deceased woman as 22-year-old Tabitha Peters of Pemberton. Initial evidence suggests this was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.
“We are in the beginning stages of our investigation,” Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT said in a release.
“We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.”
IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.
- ‘An awful reality’: Indigenous leaders, families, call for change after Manitoba landfill discovery
- Nearly $3M in cocaine, meth seized from trucks entering Canada at Coutts border crossing
- Drugs in a rug: Smuggler hiding cocaine in his wig busted in Colombia
- Convicted killer serving life sentence escapes Quebec prison, caught in Toronto
Comments