Crime

Homicide team identifies Pemberton victim, seeks information from public

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 3:13 pm
1 min read
IHIT investigating death of 22-year-old Pemberton woman
Homicide investigators are looking into what they call the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Pemberton last week.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified a woman who was found unresponsive in Pemberton, B.C., on Feb. 22.

RCMP were called to the 7400 block of Prospect Street around 10 a.m., along with British Columbia Emergency Health Services. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

The woman’s death has been deemed suspicious and IHIT has taken over the investigation.

IHIT has identified the deceased woman as 22-year-old Tabitha Peters of Pemberton. Initial evidence suggests this was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

“We are in the beginning stages of our investigation,” Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT said in a release.

“We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

