Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Surrey home invasion suspect charged with break and enter, assault, mischief

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Surrey home invasion caught on security video
Caught on home security video, a terrifying home invasion attack left two people injured and a Surrey neighbourhood shaken. Emily Lazatin reports.
A man has now been charged in connection with a Surrey, B.C., home invasion that was caught on camera.

David William Charles Hoffman was charged on Wednesday with two counts of breaking and entering, assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of breaching a release order.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Hoffman made an appearance in court on Wednesday evening and has been remanded in custody until March 3, when he will appear in court for a bail hearing.

The service said more charges could be laid as the investigation continues.

The apparently random assault and break-in attempt happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Breakaway Bays community near King George Boulevard and 160th Street.

The homeowners, who were too shaken up to go on camera, told Global News they heard sounds outside their mobile home, when suddenly a suspect rammed through their doorway.

A fight ensued, which then spilled out into the driveway. The homeowners say the man was yelling for him to give him their car keys.

Neighbours say the man then tried to break into two other homes and the community’s common building before police arrived.

Police say the incidents appear random and that the victims do not know the suspect.

More to come.

