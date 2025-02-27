Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Indigenous leaders, victims’ families, to address Manitoba landfill discovery Thursday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 11:22 am
1 min read
Prairie Green Landfill as seen in winter 2022. View image in full screen
Prairie Green Landfill as seen in winter 2022. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is holding a press conference Thursday morning in response to the discovery of potential human remains at the Prairie Green Landfill near Winnipeg.

The families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — who were murdered by a serial killer in 2022, and whose remains are believed to be in the landfill — will be in attendance, alongside Grand Chief Kyra Wilson and elder Geraldine Shingoose.

After months of controversy, which included a potential landfill search becoming a divisive issue in the 2023 provincial election, the province began searching a targeted zone — 20,300 cubic metres of waste — at the landfill last December.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday that there’s still some uncertainty as to what was discovered in the search, but Manitoba RCMP have begun an investigation in an effort to identify the remains that were discovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the 11 a.m. press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Province says potential human remains found at Prairie Green Landfill, identity unconfirmed'
Province says potential human remains found at Prairie Green Landfill, identity unconfirmed
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices