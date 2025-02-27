Indigenous leaders, victims’ families, to address Manitoba landfill discovery Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is holding a press conference Thursday morning in response to the discovery of potential human remains at the Prairie Green Landfill near Winnipeg.

The families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — who were murdered by a serial killer in 2022, and whose remains are believed to be in the landfill — will be in attendance, alongside Grand Chief Kyra Wilson and elder Geraldine Shingoose.

After months of controversy, which included a potential landfill search becoming a divisive issue in the 2023 provincial election, the province began searching a targeted zone — 20,300 cubic metres of waste — at the landfill last December.

Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday that there’s still some uncertainty as to what was discovered in the search, but Manitoba RCMP have begun an investigation in an effort to identify the remains that were discovered.

Global News will stream the 11 a.m. press conference live on this page.