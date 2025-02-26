Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Trending

Province says potential human remains found at Prairie Green Landfill, identity unconfirmed

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 5:33 pm
1 min read
The remains of two murder victims are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The remains of two murder victims are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg. Global News
The province says potential human remains have been found during a search of the Prairie Green Landfill.

Police have now started a human remains investigation at the site and steps for identification are underway.

The remains of two victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki — Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — are believed to have been taken to the landfill in 2022.

The families of Harris and Myran were notified of the potential discovery and attended the site.

In December, the province began searching a targeted zone at the landfill, which includes 20,300 cubic metres of waste, estimated to have been deposited there between May 9-21, 2022.

 

