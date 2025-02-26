Province says potential human remains found at Prairie Green Landfill, identity unconfirmed

The province says potential human remains have been found during a search of the Prairie Green Landfill.
Police have now started a human remains investigation at the site and steps for identification are underway.
Get daily National news
The remains of two victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki — Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — are believed to have been taken to the landfill in 2022.
The families of Harris and Myran were notified of the potential discovery and attended the site.
In December, the province began searching a targeted zone at the landfill, which includes 20,300 cubic metres of waste, estimated to have been deposited there between May 9-21, 2022.
Comments