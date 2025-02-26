Dress for Success Kelowna launches campaign ahead of International Women’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Ghazal Shaloodegi came to Canada a few years ago to study at UBC-Okanagan.

The Kelowna, B.C., woman and single mom said starting a new life in a foreign country can be tough.

“It’s not only a language barrier but it’s also a culture barrier,” Shaloodegi said. “Also, it’s about the self esteem because you’re completely new.”

However, the 37-year-old is overcoming those challenges thanks to a non-profit organization called Dress for Success.

“They are very welcoming,” Shaloodegi said. “They gave me that self confidence, that self-esteem.”

Dress for Success has been operating worldwide for almost three decades but only six years in Kelowna.

“We are fairly young in the Kelowna landscape,” said Lori Stevenson, Dress for Success Kelowna executive director.

The organization helps women, such as single moms or newcomers, reduce barriers to employment.

“We serve women from just under 18 years old to over 60,” Stevenson said. “All walks of life, all educational levels and all stages in their career because we never know when life circumstances are going to throw a curveball at us or things are going to change.”

Dress for Success offers a variety of services to help women with their employment goals including access to business attire, personal and professional development programs as well as mentorship workshops and career services such as help with resumes and job interviews.

According to the organization, demand for its services has grown significantly in recent years.

In fact, in the last three years alone, the number of clients looking for support has tripled.

“I think the cost of living. We are looking at unprecedented housing costs and costs of living,” Stevenson said. “We have a lot of new arrivals to the country, we had the war with Ukraine that brought a lot of people in, we have the Middle East.”

The organization is currently gearing up for one of its main fundraising campaigns of the year.

Called ‘Your Hour, Her Power, the campaign runs all of March and coincides with International Women’s Day.

“We call on the general public to donate one hour of their salary or any amount they are comfortable with to help a woman in our community reach her employment and financial goals,” Stevenson said.

Money donated will help support women like Shaloodegi, one of about 300 expected to seek out services in 2025.

“They give you that opportunity to hear you, to see you and to give you that self esteem that OK, you can do it,” Shaloodegi said.

To get more information or to donate, you can go to the Dress for Success Website.

The organization also accepts gently-used business attire at its office at 1272 St. Paul St.