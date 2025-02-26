Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Protesters, speakers show up as Vancouver mayor’s supportive housing pause up for debate

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 2:59 pm
WATCH: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's supportive housing motion is set to be debated by the council on Wednesday. More than 100 people have signed up to speak so far.
Protesters gathered outside Vancouver’s City Hall on Wednesday as Mayor Ken Sim’s proposed supportive housing pause is debated.

The mayor’s motion would halt the construction of net new supportive housing units in the city until other municipalities build more supportive housing units.

It also aims to pivot the city’s focus toward renewing its existing affordable housing stock.

The proposal is controversial, with the province’s housing minister, some city councillors and groups operating in the Downtown Eastside expressing concerns about it.

About 100 people have also signed up to speak at the council meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s not a well thought-out approach to dealing with street disorder,” Vancouver councillor Pete Fry told Global News.

‘I think most folks would recognize intuitively that if you have street inhabitants, people who don’t have housing, and then you move to freeze any of that potential housing that could actually get them off the street and get them into a more stable environment, it would be somewhat counterintuitive to the objective of getting the streets more orderly and safer.”

