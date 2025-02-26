Protesters, speakers show up as Vancouver mayor’s supportive housing pause up for debate

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters gathered outside Vancouver’s City Hall on Wednesday as Mayor Ken Sim’s proposed supportive housing pause is debated.

The mayor’s motion would halt the construction of net new supportive housing units in the city until other municipalities build more supportive housing units.

It also aims to pivot the city’s focus toward renewing its existing affordable housing stock.

The proposal is controversial, with the province’s housing minister, some city councillors and groups operating in the Downtown Eastside expressing concerns about it.

8:08 Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim on DTES ‘Revitalization’ plan

About 100 people have also signed up to speak at the council meeting on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not a well thought-out approach to dealing with street disorder,” Vancouver councillor Pete Fry told Global News.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

‘I think most folks would recognize intuitively that if you have street inhabitants, people who don’t have housing, and then you move to freeze any of that potential housing that could actually get them off the street and get them into a more stable environment, it would be somewhat counterintuitive to the objective of getting the streets more orderly and safer.”