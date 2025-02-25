Menu

Traffic

Wrong-way Gardiner Expressway driver falls into construction site hole: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 6:59 pm
1 min read
The Gardiner Expressway is seen with heavy traffic, in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. View image in full screen
The Gardiner Expressway is seen with heavy traffic, in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Police have been called to respond to an incident on the Gardiner Expressway after a driver headed the wrong way down the busy road, drove into a construction site and fell into a hole.

Toronto police said a hazard was initially reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on the Gardiner, near Spadina Avenue, when a vehicle was seen travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Drivers were warned to use “extreme caution” in the area as police vehicles rushed to respond.

Then, five minutes later, police said the driver had veered into a construction site and the vehicle had fallen into a hole on Strachan Avenue.

Officers made it to the scene, where they found the vehicle. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Click to play video: 'Toronto council report warns Ontario Place plans will increase traffic'
Toronto council report warns Ontario Place plans will increase traffic
