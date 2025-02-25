Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Swearing, speeding: B.C. school district mulls new plan to curb parents’ bad driving

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 10:07 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'District of North Vancouver aims to curb bad school zone behaviour'
District of North Vancouver aims to curb bad school zone behaviour
Speeding, swearing, and illegal maneuvers. No, this isn't a scene from a NASCAR race, it's elementary school drop-off in the District of North Vancouver. Behaviour towards volunteer crossing guards has gotten so bad, the district is now hiring paid guards to keep the peace. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The District of North Vancouver is considering hiring paid crossing guards for elementary schools following an increase in parents’ bad driving behaviour during drop-off and pick-up.

Rob Dale, the traffic safety coordinator for Montroyal Elementary School in North Vancouver, told Global News there have been multiple close calls outside the school.

“Two years ago, the then vice principal… was so concerned about the traffic behaviour that she saw in front of the school after seeing three really close calls in the parking lot and in front of the school that she came out and she spent two weeks trying to calm traffic, trying to slow people down, trying to alter people’s behaviour,” he said.

“And during those two weeks, people were swearing at her, people were threatening her. She got a lot of abuse. And as a parent to four kids at this school, I spoke with her and decided that I would step up and try to help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dale said it has been a demoralizing experience.

“Today, for example, we had nine infractions and today was a good day,” he said.

“We had a couple people drop off right in front of the driveway. Couple of illegal U-turns. We had two people speeding. We had people dropping off in no stopping zones. And two parents decided to drive right into the staff lot and drop off their kids in the staff lot, which doesn’t sound like a big deal, but when they’re backing out of those spots and there’s lots of kids walking through the parking lot, you know, those are situations that we don’t want to create.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government unveils more prefabricated classrooms'
B.C. government unveils more prefabricated classrooms

Dale said he is concerned it is just a matter of time until a child gets hit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said they need more volunteers and more people working to coordinate school drop-off and pick-up.

Story continues below advertisement

“In 18 months, I’m the only one who’s volunteered from our school,” Dale added.

“We have 280 students. So if we can’t get people to volunteer and a lot of people aren’t comfortable with that, a lot of people aren’t comfortable with a confrontation, a lot of people aren’t comfortable standing in traffic. So I think, yes, ultimately each school should have a safety plan. And if that safety plan involves paid crossing guards or paid traffic control people, then absolutely, that’s what we need to do.”

Dale said previously they had one parent who was driving so dangerously that another parent parked their car, chased the other parent into the school and an altercation occurred inside the school between them.

He said at another time, one parent was driving so dangerously that another parent stopped his truck in the middle of the road and got out and it almost ended in a fistfight in front of the students.

“I think the most concerning behaviour is the parents who are willing to risk their kids,” Dale said.

Trending Now

“Every day (we) have parents pull up in front of the school and they’ll take their kid, who’s maybe in kindergarten, to grade one, and they’ll tell them to run across two lanes of traffic to get to school.”

Mountroyal does have a drop-off zone that Dale said they have designed in consultation with the District and they send out a newsletter every month with updated traffic information.

Story continues below advertisement

Lisa Davis and Mahsa Khoshkhesal are volunteer parent traffic coordinators at Cleveland Elementary in North Vancouver.

They told Global News it is a similar story there.

“Everybody has to get their kids to school on time,” Davis said.

“So we just tell them what the rules are. And you’re always going to get people who, they think the rules should benefit them. And everybody needs to get their kids. And so we just try to be consistent.”

She added they get parents parking and dropping off their kids at the school in the disability zone.

“I had a gentleman almost run me over,” Davis added.

“Just a couple of days ago… they back up across the sidewalk and then pull a U-turn, like right in the middle of the section here where there’s kids walking.”

David said she walked out to tell the man not to please do that and she said he nearly ran her over and then sped off down the road like he was annoyed.

“I get that all the time,” she said.

Khoshkhesal said parents have yelled at her when they are dropping off their kids.

Story continues below advertisement

“I told the lady she can’t drop off yet, and she started swearing at me like right off the bat screaming,” she said.

“Another gentleman last year told me I was on a power trip for telling them where they can or cannot park.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices