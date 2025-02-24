‘I wanted revenge’: Man pleads guilty to murder charges in random TTC stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Chinese national who stabbed two strangers — one fatally — on a TTC train more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Neng Jia Jin’s guilty plea Monday came just as the trial for 55-year-old Chinese national was set to begin, and just days after Jin’s lawyers brought an application to be removed as counsel due to a “breakdown” in relationship.

Jin has admitted that on Dec. 8, 2022, he fatally stabbed 31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska, who was a passenger on a train that was stopped at High Park station. He has also admitted that he tried to kill another woman, 37-year-old Sulakshana Srijeyarayah, who survived.

Before the guilty pleas, Superior Court Justice Joan Barrett conducted a lengthy plea inquiry with Jin, who sat with his head down on his chest and his eyes closed, until he was asked a question at which time, he sat up.

Barrett asked Jin about whether he understood he was giving up his right to a trial, and whether he understood the consequences of the guilty pleas. He said he did.

When Barrett reminded Jin that by pleading guilty, he was admitting to killing another person on the subway that day, Jin replied through a interpreter, “because the Canadian doctor harmed me. I wanted revenge.”

“You met with some doctors and I know that you have some mental health concerns,” Barrett said. Jin raised his voice and denied having mental issues.

“I don’t have no mental problem,” he said through the interpreter. He told the judge he wanted revenge because a doctor left him blinded, and no lawyer would help him sue the doctor.

“That lawyer told me because I had no status, I cannot take another doctor to court,” Jin said through the interpreter.

“After I heard about that, the hate I have inside of me made me feel I want to kill because not only the Canadian doctor hurt me, so too the court system. The legal system here is not really good to the people without status, therefore … I must revenge.”

Thirty-one-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska died in hospital after she and another woman were stabbed on the subway near High Park station Thursday afternoon.

The judge also asked about an application his former lawyer had made to challenge a statement Jin gave police after his arrest.

“That statement, I was telling the truth,” Jin replied.

When Barrett asked Jin why he was pleading guilty, he said “because I killed that lady. That is why I’m pleading guilty.”

Assistant crown attorneys Beverly Richards and Mihael Cole told Barrett that they will be filing a comprehensive agreed statement of facts at the next court appearance after Jin has a chance to review them.

Defence lawyers Jonathan Pyzer and Jasmine Mann, who were Jin’s lawyers until last week, have now been appointed amicus, or friends of the court.

Pyzer told Barrett they are unable to take instructions from Jin. Barrett said their roles would be to represent his position in the best possible way as they proceed through sentencing.

A hearing has been set for late March when Richards said an agreed statement of facts with video files attached, which captured Jin in the two hours leading up to the deadly subway attack, will be made an exhibit.

A psychiatrist report is also expected to be filed, and victim impact statements will be to be read out.

Barrett told Jin that first-degree murder means life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. She explained the sentence for attempted murder has yet to be determined. She also explained there will be immigration consequences because Jin has no status in Canada.

“At some point, you may well be deported back to China,” Barrett told Jin. He explained that he understood.