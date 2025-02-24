Woman, 19, facing attempted murder charge in 6-year-old’s stabbing in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old woman is facing attempted murder and weapons charges after a child was stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries in downtown Halifax Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Martin Cromwell has confirmed the victim is a six-year-old boy, who remains at the IWK hospital.

Cromwell also said the weapon used in the attack was a knife, and that the victim and suspect did not appear to know each other.

Officers responded to the 1900-block of Barrington Street — in the area of a bus shelter — just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the child was found suffering from “multiple” stab wounds and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect was found at the scene and initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

Elliott Chorny, 19, is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon, to face charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Story continues below advertisement

Cromwell confirmed Monday that Chorny was known to police and had previously been charged with assault last month. That matter remains before the courts.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston expressed “outrage and sadness” after learning about the stabbing.

“My thoughts are with the victim and their family. The person who did this is clearly a threat to the public and should be kept locked behind bars,” Houston wrote on social media.

Claudia Chender, the leader of the NDP and the Official Opposition, said she is sending love and prayers to the child and hoping for a full recovery from “this senseless act.”

“As we await details, and justice, my heart is with this child’s family, friends and community,” Chender posted on social media.

Police say they’ll be holding a media availability about the case later on Monday.

Anyone with information on this incident or has video from the area at the time is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.