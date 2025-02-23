Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child stabbed multiple times by 19-year-old in downtown Halifax: police

By Staff Global News
Posted February 23, 2025 6:10 pm
1 min read
FILE - A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
FILE - A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Halifax on Sunday, police said, and a suspect is in custody.

A statement from Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the 1900-block of Barrington Street around 1:20 p.m., where a six-year-old child was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The child was taken to the IWK Health Centre, which houses a pediatric trauma centre.

Police said the suspected assailant, a 19-year-old woman, was found at the scene and arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

Trending Now

“The victim and the suspect are not believed to be known to each other,” the police statement said.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who may have video from the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices