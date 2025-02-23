Child stabbed multiple times by 19-year-old in downtown Halifax: police

See more sharing options

A child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Halifax on Sunday, police said, and a suspect is in custody.

A statement from Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the 1900-block of Barrington Street around 1:20 p.m., where a six-year-old child was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The child was taken to the IWK Health Centre, which houses a pediatric trauma centre.

Police said the suspected assailant, a 19-year-old woman, was found at the scene and arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

“The victim and the suspect are not believed to be known to each other,” the police statement said.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who may have video from the area around the time of the incident to contact them.